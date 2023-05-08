School Principal dead after vehicle runs him over

Latest update May 8th, 2023 1:00 AM
May 08, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Sir Kirwyn Mars, the headmaster of the St Mary’s Secondary School located on Princess Street, was on Sunday night found dead underneath a vehicle at the Perseverance Housing Scheme, Providence, East Bank Demerara, (EBD).
It is suspected that the educator and well-known comedian popularly known “Sir Mars”, was run over by the car but who ran him over and why, remained a mystery up to press time.
Police confirmed Mars gruesome death but told Kaieteur that they can’t definitively say if it is a case of murder or an accident.
Persons living close by to the scene, however, said that they heard loud arguments before vehicle revs and crashing sounds. When they came out, they were greeted with a scene filled with blood splatters on a crashed vehicle with one of the doors opened and the lights still on.
The lower half of Mars lifeless body was found pinned underneath the back wheel of the car with the upper half crushed against a concrete and metal fence of a two-storey apartment building.
It appears as if someone had reversed the vehicle to run over Mars but that individual was nowhere at the scene where the body of Mars was found.
When police ranks arrived, they found a trail of blood droplets leading away from the scene. The blood trail led one to believe that whoever ran over the educator, was injured too and began to follow it with hopes that it will lead to the suspect.
Kaieteur News understands a 21-year-old has been threatening to kill Mars recently.
Investigations continue.
EXXON unearthed their TREASURE TROVE in GUYANA!
May 08, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Final day of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Tiger Rental Under-13 Football League Cup Championship concluded yesterday at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence,...
May 08, 2023
May 08, 2023
May 08, 2023
May 07, 2023
May 07, 2023
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – Guyana’s success at the recent regional senior championship, and the selection... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Media freedom in the Americas, from Canada in the North to Argentina in the South,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]