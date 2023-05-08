Latest update May 8th, 2023 1:00 AM

Ray Daggers, KN Publisher reach Bath Settlement on day four of protest against ‘barefaced’ Exxon Contract

May 08, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Ray Daggers switched up his plans on the fourth day of his walk against the lopsided contract Guyana signed in 2015 with ExxonMobil for the lucrative Stabroek Block but still managed to cover a stretch of 17.2 miles.

Daggers posing for a photo with KNEWS staff after completing day four of his walk

Daggers had initially planned to continue his walk from Number 19 Village, Corentyne where he ended on day three, into Canje, Berbice and then to New Amsterdam before crossing over the Berbice Bridge and heading towards Georgetown.

On  Sunday  however, he changed plans and decided to walk from Number 19 Village, East Corentyne, Berbice towards Georgetown. He started early and made it to Bath Settlement on the West Coast of Berbice (WCB).

KNews Publisher, Glenn Lall and a few of his staff accompanied Daggers for the fourth consecutive day  and he (Lall) related that they will continue the journey today (Monday) from Bath Settlement towards Georgetown but will return on Tuesday to complete their East Berbice leg of the walk into Canje and to New Amsterdam.

Daggers is walking from Berbice to Charity on the Essequibo Coast and plans to complete the entire journey in 12 to 13 days.  According to Google maps it will be a journey of 186 miles and Daggers has already completed 67.2 miles in four days.  At his current pace Daggers is averaging 16.8 miles per day and is well on track to completing the journey in less time.

In an interview with Kaieteur News on Saturday, Daggers reminded that his walk is not to break a record, but to ensure that the government of Guyana does not hold the country and Guyanese at ransom by sticking to the Lopsided ExxonMobil Contract.

The government has repeatedly said that it will not be renegotiating the contract despite its acknowledgement that the deal does not benefit Guyana.

Daggers along with experts believe that there is room for a renegotiation and that is why he is walking a strenuous journey in protest against the government’s position to not renegotiate.

He told Kaieteur News that the government’s reluctance  to not do so is signaling that it is not working in the best interest of the Guyanese people, and deserves to be called a traitor to its own country.

