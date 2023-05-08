Over 50 persons benefitted from medical outreach in Region Three

Latest update May 8th, 2023 1:00 AM
May 08, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Over 50 persons, including children, benefitted from a medical outreach hosted by the Region Three Mother’s Union in collaboration with the Ministry of Health – West Demerara Regional Hospital on Saturday. The outreach was held at Parish Hall, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, and is the second of its kind.
These persons benefitted from a wide array of free services, including blood pressure and blood sugar testing, ear, nose, and throat examination, physiotherapy, and free medication.
A blood drive was also conducted simultaneously, considering the consistent need for blood in the healthcare system.
West Demerara Regional Hospital’s Medical Outreach Coordinator, Calvin Roberts applauded Mother’s Union for undertaking such a great initiative that is geared towards providing optimal healthcare services.
He commended the collaboration and said he looks forward to future partnerships.
Region Three officer of the Mother’s Union, Elaine Montague, expressed her satisfaction at the successful hosting of the medical outreach.
Montague also offered heartfelt appreciation to Calvin Roberts and his team for their invaluable service to the union.
She added that the organisation has been engaging persons through hospital visits, women empowerment programmes, and care for the elderly, and this agenda saw a recent addition of medical outreaches.
The Mother’s Union is a worldwide organisation of Anglican churches, first launched in England in 1876.
The organisation was conceptualised by the wife of Reverend Canon Jones, Maude Jones, both of England and formed in Guyana, New Amsterdam, at All Saints Anglican in 1926.
The organisation aims to strengthen and preserve marriage and Christian life. It encourages persons to uphold Christ’s teaching on the nature of marriage and promotes its wider understanding.
It also focuses on the worldwide fellowship of Christians united in prayer, worship, and service. Mother’s Union in Guyana is involved in numerous community outreach initiatives and projects throughout the country, in urban and rural areas. The organisation will celebrate its 97th year of service in a matter of days. (DPI)
