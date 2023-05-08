In whose interest?

Kaieteur News – When it comes to the regulation of the oil and gas sector, we can no longer assume that Bharrat Jagdeo is acting in the best interest of the people. As the government’s point man in the oil and gas sector, he has dishonored his party’s promise to renegotiate the Production Sharing Agreement.

He has failed to extract greater royalties and taxes from the oil companies operating in the Stabroek Block. He has failed to secure ring fencing. He has failed to ensure unlimited liability protection in the event of an oil spill from the Liza 1 project.

The rapidness of the approval of environmental permits and field development plans, raises questions as to whether expediency is trumping prudency.

But most shameful of all are his comments following a court decision compelling the EPA to take action to secure unlimited liability protection, and the decision to appeal that decision.

Jagdeo’s tenure over the regulation of the oil and gas operations in the has not elicited any major concessions for the people. The public can no longer have confidence in his oversight and direction of this sector.

Neither he nor his government is acting in the nation’s best interest when it comes to the oil and gas sector.

In whose interests are they really acting? And why?