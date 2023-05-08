I wish more Guyanese would stand with Mr. Glenn Lall

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I am an avid fan of current affairs, the news in particular and more so news emanating out of Guyana. I am a proud Guyanese and will remain patriotic no matter where I choose to work and live. Like I have said before, I continue to follow the news and while the vicious maltreatment of our women remains a serious problem we need to deal with it now because from what I am seeing I really don’t want to pronounce on the worst.

Editor, I admire the bravery of Glen Lall and the other men who are on a walk from Crabrook Creek to the Essequibo Coast.

Editor, I was raised in Essequibo and it is a peaceful county. I wish many more Guyanese would stand in solidarity with these men especially Mr. Lall who remains unwavering in his conviction for every Guyanese. Editor I worked for Kaieteur news paper operating as the Essequibo correspondent but I would from time to time visit the office where I would see Mr. Lall and other colleagues who were receptive to me. He is always well attired. I however would learn of Mr. Lall’s firm stance on certain issues as well as his bravery. All that I knew of Mr. Lall and still knows is from conventions. Editor even though he is my former boss and I know he is brave and unshaken, I am not surprised at his firm stance in him standing up to Exxon Mobil and the Jagdeo government for all Guyana. I tip my hat to you Mr. Lall. It is Saturday, the 6th of May and I am viewing the March from work in New Jersey. I must say how proud I am of you Mr. Lall and even prouder of you and the girls from the Radio show which I sometimes would view on Facebook. Mr. Lall, I know you would not be daunted but in fact more revolutionized to represent Guyanese even more. Thank you for standing up for the weak. Remember the scripture says “Let the strong bare the infirmity of the weak.” Keep up the good work and continue to fight for all. You and Guyana would be rewarded. But Mr. Lall one more thing before I get back to work, where is Adam? If he is hiding in the garden he needs to get out. Editor, I will be watching for new developments. I love my Guyanese people because like I said I am a born breaded Guyanese.

Your sincerely

Yannason Duncan