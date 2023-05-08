East Coast crowned champions of the GFF/Tiger Rental U13 League Cup championship

Kaieteur Sports – Final day of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Tiger Rental Under-13 Football League Cup Championship concluded yesterday at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence, seeing the dominant East Coast emanating as champions with a vital 1-0 victory over Bartica in the final.

On the third and final day of the championship, four matches were contested for 5th, 4th, 3rd and 2nd places prior to the epic final.

The dominant East Coast met with Bartica in the final; at the start of the match both teams showcased their skills and tactical prowess throughout the contest. The match was high intensity as both sides displayed their attacking intent, seeking to break the deadlock in the first half. They both had resilient defence, making it difficult for their opponent to find clear-cut scoring opportunities.

The goalkeepers were on top of their game, making crucial saves to keep the scoreline level. As the game progressed, the tension grew palpable among the players and fans. The midfield battle intensified, with players fighting for possession and trying to create chances for their respective teams. Each side launched attacks, but the opposition defences stood strong, denying any real goal-scoring opportunities.

During the second half of play, the unexpected occurred. East Coast in desperate need to break the stalemate launched a dangerous cross into the penalty area. In a moment of misfortune, Bartica’s defender, under pressure, unintentionally redirected the ball towards his own net. The goalkeeper was caught off guard by the deflection, and could only watch in dismay as the ball nestled into the back of the net.

With some time still on the clock, the trailing Bartica pushed forward with renewed determination, desperate to equalize and salvage a result. They launched a few shots at goal in searching for a way past the resolute defence of the East Coast side. East Coast preserved their lead until the final whistle blew, as the match ended with a 1-0 scoreline to crown East Coast champions of the GFF/Tiger Rental U13 Football League Cup.

Meanwhile early on, the match between Essoquibo and West Demerara went down to penalty kicks to decide the 5th place spot after finishing in a 0-0 scoreline after regulation time. Essequibo later nailed two goals while West Demerara successful once to hand Essequibo the fifth place

West Berbice then held the East (Berbice) to a 2-1 victory to claim fourth place, led by Dellon Bacchus (2’) and Eshawn Chestly (49’) goal. Scoring for East Berbice were Xamier Andrews (14’). Playing for the third place spot; Rupununi met with Goergetown, an equal contest between the two teams but Joao Hamlet’s hat-trick propelled the Rupununi Boys to a 3-1 victory over Georgetown. The resilient forward Travis Grogan attempted to pull things back for his side in the 11th minute but unfortunatley it was unsuccessful in saving the game as Hamlett completed a brilliant hat-trick (1’, 3’ and 42’).

The second place playoff was a one-sided affair as Upper Demerara demolished East Bank 3-0. Laurelle George sensational hat-trick (10’, 17’ and 21’) solidify Upper Demerara’s win over East Bank to secure the second place.