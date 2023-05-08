Carjacker dead, accomplice critical after crashing stolen car

Latest update May 8th, 2023 1:00 AM
May 08, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – One man is dead and another critical after crashing a car they allegedly hijacked at knife point from a taxi driver around 02:45hrs on Sunday morning, at Soesdyke Junction, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The identity of the suspected bandits are unknown up to press time, but according police reports they crashed the stolen car into a utility pole at Land of Cannaan, EBD, a short distance away from where it was hijacked.
Investigators learnt that the car, a burgundy Toyota Premio bearing license plate HD 5261, belonged to Joel Williams, 34, a taxi driver of Grove Squatting Area, EBD.
Williams told police that he had stopped at Soesdyke Junction to buy food when the men pounced on him. The man claimed that one of them was armed with knife and demanded that he hand over his car keys.
Williams said that he was fearful of being stabbed to death and did not hesitate to give them the key. The men entered the car and reportedly sped off heading towards Georgetown.
A few hours later, police were informed that a hire car HD 5621 had crashed into a utility pole at Land of Canaan.
When ranks arrived at scene they found one of the occupants dead and another critically injured. The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he remains in a critical condition. While conducting investigations, police confirmed that the car was the same one hijacked from Williams.
