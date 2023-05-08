AAG fine tuning remainder of 2023 calendar

Kaieteur Sports – The Executive Council of the Athletics Association of Guyana is working together towards smoothly rolling out the plans for the 2023 athletic calendar.

The scheduled events for the remainder of May include:

May 14. Kenrick Smith Relay (Leonora Stadium) and Gladston Hopkinson 5k and 1mile (starting at GoedFortuin and ending at Nismes) May 20. Plaisance One Mile (starting at Plaisance) May 21. Burgette Williams 10k Road Race (starting and ending at Eve Leary Ground) May 28. GOBSA Track and Field Classic (Leonora Stadium)

A 7-athlete U20 team will be representing Guyana at the South America Junior Championships in Bogota, Colombia from the 19th to the 21st of May 2023. The team comprises Tianna Springer, Ezekiel Newton, Wesley Noble, Kareese Lloyd, Jaheel Corvette, Erin Leitch and Isiah Trim. The team will be accompanied by Kenisha Headley (Manager), Johnny Greavesande (Coach), and Akeem Stewart (Massage Therapist). The 10-person contingent will leave Guyana on May 16 and return on May 22, 2023.

The AAG intends to have monthly press releases going forward.

The AAG expresses gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, the Guyana Olympic Association, the National Sports Commission, and Sponsors for their continued support to the association and the development of Track and Field.