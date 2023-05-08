AAG fine tuning remainder of 2023 calendar      

Latest update May 8th, 2023 1:00 AM
May 08, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Executive Council of the Athletics Association of Guyana is working together towards smoothly rolling out the plans for the 2023 athletic calendar.
The scheduled events for the remainder of May include:
A 7-athlete U20 team will be representing Guyana at the South America Junior Championships in Bogota, Colombia from the 19th to the 21st of May 2023. The team comprises Tianna Springer, Ezekiel Newton, Wesley Noble, Kareese Lloyd, Jaheel Corvette, Erin Leitch and Isiah Trim. The team will be accompanied by Kenisha Headley (Manager), Johnny Greavesande (Coach), and Akeem Stewart (Massage Therapist). The 10-person contingent will leave Guyana on May 16 and return on May 22, 2023.
The AAG intends to have monthly press releases going forward.
The AAG expresses gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, the Guyana Olympic Association, the National Sports Commission, and Sponsors for their continued support to the association and the development of Track and Field.
