'S.W.A.T.' with Shemar Moore, Mayim Bialik's 'Call Me Kat' not returning for new seasons

May 07, 2023

Kaieteur News – (Yahoo Entertainment) “Call Me Kat” a FOX sitcom starring Mayim Bialik, and “S.W.A.T.,” a CBS drama series starring Shemar Moore, will not return for new seasons.

The networks announced the news about their respective shows in statements released Friday, the day after “Call Me Kat” aired its Season 3 finale.

“S.W.A.T.,” currently in its sixth season and starring Moore, Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit and Lina Esco, will end after its final episode airs May 19.

“For six seasons, the amazing talents of the S.W.A.T. cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers and crew guided by Executive Producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime line up,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion and also thank our dedicated fans who tuned in every week.”

A Fox Entertainment statement reads, “We are very proud of CALL ME KAT. But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped. We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to CALL ME KAT.”

The sitcom, which premiered in 2021 and ran for three seasons, saw Bialik star as Kat, a 39-year-old woman who runs a cat-themed cafe. The series also starred Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Julian Grant and Leslie Jordan, who died at age 67 from sudden cardiac dysfunction in October.

Jordan had taped eight of 22 episodes planned for the third season of “Kat” and was working on the ninth at the time of his death. His final episode aired Dec. 1.

The cast of “Kat” honored Jordan in an episode that aired Jan. 5.

“What we’ve done here is we’ve given Phil a happy ending,” Bialik said directly to the audience during the episode, in which the characters of “Kat” learned Phil (Jordan) and Jalen (John Griffin) decided to make their Tahitian vacation a permanent move by getting married and buying a bakery in the South Pacific Ocean oasis. “What we’re really doing is mourning the loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. He is irreplaceable. We will miss him very much.”

Bialik, who formerly starred on the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” also currently hosts “Jeopardy!” along with Ken Jennings.

 

