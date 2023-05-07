Mother/Daughter pageant turns 30

Celebrates Year of the Pearl…

Kaieteur News – The legendary Mother and Daughter pageant is marking its 30th installment this year.

Under the theme: “The Year of the Pearl, our love is 30,” 22 mother and daughter pairs will vie for the crown in the junior, middle and senior categories.

The junior category will cater for daughters four to eight years old and their mothers, while the middle category will feature daughters nine to 14 years of age and their mothers, and daughters 15 years and older and their mothers will be in the senior category.

According to the pageant founders, Mrs. Ingrid Fung and her daughter Dr. Sulan Fung, this year’s pageant is a big milestone as it’s a celebration of the 30th production. The first one was held in 1990.

“In celebrating this milestone, patrons can look forward to a grand opening called, “The Entrance of the Pearl”.

“Come May 13, the National Cultural Centre will be filled with love and excitement as Supa Stylistic hosts the much-anticipated Mother and Daughter Pageant,” Dr. Fung told the members of the media at a press conference on Wednesday.

Fung said this year’s pageant will have very special surprises as it also incorporates major collaborations since its first edition back in 1990.

On the red carpet, patrons will get to sample products from sponsors and meet local celebrities. This part of the night is being sponsored by Chung’s Global Inc.

“You have an option of going straight into the show and dodging the cameras or you can live your dream and walk the red carpet or you can take interviews with the camera and share your Mother’s Day greetings – and it will be streamed on television and social media.

“Once the pageant starts and the curtains open, we will go straight into the Igloo segment because Igloo is responsible for extracting the pearl and bringing it to us,” Dr. Fung added.

Dr. Fung stated that, “This experience will allow patrons to have access to free food, drinks and samples from various sponsors. The pageant aims to bring mothers and daughters together in love.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Fung who founded the Mother/Daughter franchise said the pageant is important to many who have participated and who enjoy attending it. She said her biggest motivation in producing the pageant is the reactions of persons who call for it each year.

“The driving force is the response, the love, the people who want it and the people who participate…sometimes mothers come a little broken from broken relationships and they come and they forge and they heal and they get along very fine,” Ingrid said.

Additionally, there will be an all-inclusive red-carpet affair sponsored by Chung’s Global Inc. before the commencement of the pageant. Keisha Chung, the General Manager of Chung’s Global Inc. and a former contestant, said the pageant helps in bringing mothers and daughters closer.

“The bond that I created with my mom through rehearsals and through the pageant is one that is unbreakable and its one that I cherish forever. Everyone is encouraged to purchase their tickets early to enjoy this remarkable family event,” she said.

The event is being sponsored by Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will once again be on board along with Chung’s Global, Team Mohammed, Igloo and other entities.

Tickets are on sale at the National Cultural Centre ticket booth and cost $6000, $5500 and $5000.