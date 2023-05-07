Man arrested for rape of pregnant woman at Region Seven backdam

Latest update May 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police on Saturday arrested a suspect accused of raping a pregnant woman at Issano, Region Seven, Cuyuni-Mazaruni.
According to reports, the alleged rape reportedly occurred at around 22:00hrs on Thursday. The victim told police that she was heading home when she was attacked by the suspect and raped.
Investigations are ongoing.
EXXON unearthed their TREASURE TROVE in GUYANA!
May 07, 2023Kaieteur Sports – International flavour has been confirmed for the amateur section of the impending Briso Promotions ‘Pro/Am Card’ on May 21st at the National Gymnasium, as Trinidad...
May 07, 2023
May 07, 2023
May 07, 2023
May 07, 2023
May 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo either does not understand or is being plain ingenuous about the basis for Justice Sandil... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Media freedom in the Americas, from Canada in the North to Argentina in the South,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]