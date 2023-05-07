Latest update May 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Man arrested for rape of pregnant woman at Region Seven backdam

May 07, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police on Saturday arrested a suspect accused of raping a pregnant woman at Issano, Region Seven, Cuyuni-Mazaruni.

According to reports, the alleged rape reportedly occurred at around 22:00hrs on Thursday. The victim told police that she was heading home when she was attacked by the suspect and raped.

Investigations are ongoing.

