Dharm Shala home of benevolence for all races is 102

Kaieteur News – The Dharm Shala, Home of Benevolence for all races is now 102 years old. It was founded in April 1921, by the late Pandit Ramsaroop Maharaj with his own funds in the Albouystown area, where it operates to date. After the passing of Maharaj, the work of the home continued in 1950 by his elder son and successor Hari Saran Ramsaroop, and in 2013, by a third generation of his family, Kella and Pamela Ramsaroop Maharaj, his granddaughters.

The eleven Dharm Shala buildings are solely devoted to humanitarian charity, free of charge. These charitable and religious minded ladies placed particular emphasis on the religious edifices of the charity as the Dharm Shala was founded on divine inspiration.

On the occasion of its 102nd anniversary, the Ramsaroops expressed gratitude for those who continue to support the Dharm Shala over the years. Those of blessed memory will forever be remembered.

The residents and management of the Dharm Shala thanked the President His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali for attending the Dharm Shala Christmas Day Luncheon for three consecutive years since his inauguration in 2020.