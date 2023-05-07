De ole man setting a pace

Latest update May 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 07, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – An ole man gat some young men straggling at de back of de pack. De man named Daggers and de man digging deep and gat dem younger men panting fuh breath. Even de Waterfall Bossman nah able keep up with de pace wah Daggers setting in he walk for oil justice.
De man showing dem younger men what it means to be fit. De man not only setting a pace, de man keep it up and even though he walking fuh three days now, de man nah showing no signs of wear and tear. Is like de man just warming up. He nah get muscle bound yet. One man was sitting down in de vehicle done start complaining how he back hurting he.
Daggers is 65 years old and he gat some of dem younger boy having to run to keep up with he. But de cause is greater than de pause. De man walking fuh all of awe. De man walking fuh justice.
Dem gat nuff people who feel is a waste of time. But dem boys done seeing results from dis struggle. Deh had a time when it did not look as if de government was interested in full liability protection in de event on an oil spill. But pressure buss pipe and de pressure eventually force de government fuh include dat in de environmental permit. Now it look as if de government backpedaling.
But de people eyes opening to seeing who deh in bed with whom. And dem boys nah talking no story about Quamina Guest House. Dem boys talking about who deh in bed with dem oil companies. Is more than oil passing deh.
Talk half. Leff half.
EXXON unearthed their TREASURE TROVE in GUYANA!
May 07, 2023Kaieteur Sports – International flavour has been confirmed for the amateur section of the impending Briso Promotions ‘Pro/Am Card’ on May 21st at the National Gymnasium, as Trinidad...
May 07, 2023
May 07, 2023
May 07, 2023
May 07, 2023
May 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo either does not understand or is being plain ingenuous about the basis for Justice Sandil... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Media freedom in the Americas, from Canada in the North to Argentina in the South,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]