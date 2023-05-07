De ole man setting a pace

Kaieteur News – An ole man gat some young men straggling at de back of de pack. De man named Daggers and de man digging deep and gat dem younger men panting fuh breath. Even de Waterfall Bossman nah able keep up with de pace wah Daggers setting in he walk for oil justice.

De man showing dem younger men what it means to be fit. De man not only setting a pace, de man keep it up and even though he walking fuh three days now, de man nah showing no signs of wear and tear. Is like de man just warming up. He nah get muscle bound yet. One man was sitting down in de vehicle done start complaining how he back hurting he.

Daggers is 65 years old and he gat some of dem younger boy having to run to keep up with he. But de cause is greater than de pause. De man walking fuh all of awe. De man walking fuh justice.

Dem gat nuff people who feel is a waste of time. But dem boys done seeing results from dis struggle. Deh had a time when it did not look as if de government was interested in full liability protection in de event on an oil spill. But pressure buss pipe and de pressure eventually force de government fuh include dat in de environmental permit. Now it look as if de government backpedaling.

But de people eyes opening to seeing who deh in bed with whom. And dem boys nah talking no story about Quamina Guest House. Dem boys talking about who deh in bed with dem oil companies. Is more than oil passing deh.

Talk half. Leff half.