‘Daniela Araujo Writing Services’

Young Entrepreneur…

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – If you are ever looking for writing services for your business, an occasion, or looking for website and social media content services, just to name a few, then ‘Daniela Araujo Writing Services’ has got you covered.

This 22-year-old National Youth Poet boasts numerous other titles such as being a thriving International Writer having written for several international magazines across 194 countries. Araujo is the Guyana Bureau Chief of Vostee Magazine, U.S.A, and is currently employed as a producer/announcer at the National Communications Network (NCN).

Refusing to rest her laurels, this talented young woman is also a budding entrepreneur.

Araujo in a recent interview with this magazine said her passion for writing which stemmed from a very tender age did not only propel her, but it directed her down the successful journey of owning her own writing business.

“When I first started studying entrepreneurship, the first thing I was taught is that to be an entrepreneur, you have to provide people with a need. I’ve always been an excellent writer but it never crossed my mind that this can be transformed into a business until recently, and once I hit that realization, I decided to act upon it and now I have a writing service with clients both locally and internationally,” she explained.

Though she has been writing for as long as she can remember, it was in February of this year, that she officially kicked started her writing business.

This helpful and very thoughtful business of hers caters to all your writing needs, from blog post writing, research papers, essays, ghostwriting, creative writing, journalism and PR writing, product description, website content, social media content, autobiographies, letters and everything in between, that requires thinking and jotting lines down.

Having launched the business just a few months ago, Araujo’s services and skills have been receiving overwhelming support over the years. She is no stranger to most Guyanese. Prior to introducing her writing service, the poet has served Guyana with her talent and passion in many capacities. In 2020, she represented Guyana at the World Expo in Dubai with her well-written and composed piece dubbed ‘Guyana’.

As Araujo continues to embrace new challenges and opportunities, she is now seeking to carve her pathway into the graphic designing industry where she will be designing flyers, logos, brochures, business cards, music cover art, infographics and more.

When asked what is the long-term goal for ‘Daniela Araujo Writing Services’, she mentioned that she hopes it can replace her full-time job since it is something she wants to contribute more to society. “I love my full time job, but at the same time my part time job, I hope that it can replace my full time job so that I can do this for a living, so that I can write for a living,” she shared.

Meanwhile, when asked what responsibility she thinks small business owners have in society, Araujo expressed that they are vital to society as they are the ones who are going to take the country forward.

“I think that entrepreneurs play a very vital role in society and that is because as young people, as young entrepreneurs, we are able to say listen this is what the business community needs, this is what we are expecting we have that vision and we are able to say what exactly it is that we need, we are able to fill the gaps basically, we know what is trending, what is not and we are able to contribute in that regard,” she said.

Araujo also expressed that to see young entrepreneurs grow in our country; one thing that is important is that there is a social media reach. This is important in boosting small businesses, because it exposes them to wider markets, which in turn help their businesses to grow.

As our featured entrepreneur continue to take her business to the next level, she is advising anyone looking to follow her footsteps to “Work hard, stay committed to your passion and always remember to be kind, because people may not always remember your name but they’ll always remember what you did and how it made them feel. Also, being a good person has its own blessings and I am proof of that.”

For more information on any of her services, the young woman can be contacted on WhatsApp via telephone number (592) 638-6530 or via email at [email protected]. She can also be reached through Facebook @ Daniela Araujo as well as Instagram and Tiktok @ Daniela_araujo.x