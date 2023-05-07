Cop beaten by driver, man after traffic stop – Ex cop save the day

Kaieteur News – A traffic cop was on Friday severely beaten by a driver and another man after stopping a heavily tinted car at the Plaisance “Line Top”, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The assaulted police officer was identified as Constable Harlequin. According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Harlequin was attacked around 16:45hrs while he and another officer were conducting traffic enforcement at Plaisance.

Harlequin reportedly said that while performing his duties, he spotted a heavily tinted vehicle and signaled it to stop. The cop said he then approached the car and cautioned the driver that having tint without a permit is illegal and allegedly invited the man to the Sparendaam Police Station for the vehicle to be inspected.

Investigators stated that the driver refused to comply and drove over Harlequin’s right foot as he sped off. The rank alleged that he entered the Force’s pick-up and chased the tinted vehicle and managed to intercept it at the Turkeyen Access Road, ECD in the vicinity of Movie Towne.

There, the driver reportedly stepped out of the car and began to curse the cop while telling him that he (the driver) was on the phone speaking to ‘Demon’. Harlequin, according to police, called 911 for back up.

As he waited for his colleagues to arrive, another car described as a grey Toyota Allion arrived and the driver of that car walked up to Harlequin and started to curse him too.

Harlequin reportedly ignored him and proceeded to arrest the driver of the heavily tinted vehicle after informing him that he had committed more offences by driving away from the police.

The driver, however, began to behave disorderly and attacked Harlequin. Harlequin alleged that the driver of the tinted car bit his left ear while the other driver began cuffing him about his body.

A cell phone recorded video that went viral on social media showed the two men severely beating the cop before a buffed man snatched them off of the injured police.

That individual was later identified as Eustace Abrams, a former police officer popularly known as “Robocop”.

The assailants were no match for him and although one of them tried to fight back, he was placed in a ‘vice grip’ and was unable to free himself. However, the other man managed to escape.

Shortly thereafter, other ranks arrived at the scene arrested the man who remains in custody at the Sparendaam Police Station.

The arrested man has since been identified as Kessee Edwards. His associate who escaped is suspected to be “Demon”, the individual that Edwards referred to while on the phone when he was intercepted by Harlequin in the vicinity of Movie Towne.

Police in a statement said that efforts are being made to locate “Demon” who has since released a video on social media giving reasons for beating the police officer.

Meanwhile, Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Geetan Chandan-Edmond in a statement said, “…I wish to vehemently condemn the abhorrent and abominable conduct of the two civilians and wish to categorically condemn the assault committed on the uniformed rank”.

She said that civilians are required and urged to respect members of the armed forces who are discharging their duties within the confines of the law.