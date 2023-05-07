Latest update May 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Black water shrimp production up with first-quarter earnings over $274M – Agri. Minister

May 07, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s black water shrimp (Peneausschmitti) production has increased significantly when compared to that of 2022, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said.

Shrimp farmers from Region Three (Ministry of Agriculture photo)

Shrimp farmers from Region Three (Ministry of Agriculture photo)

“For this year, our farmers were able to produce 182.89 metric tons (182,890 kilograms) of black water shrimp in the first quarter, earning over $274 million. When we look at the production figures for the first quarter of 2022, we are seeing an increase of almost 50%. This is in keeping with our goals for the industry and a testament to the government’s commitment to increasing local production, lowering the food import bill, and increasing both our production and export capacities. We are working towards producing 1.5 million kilograms annually by the year 2025,” Minister Zulfikar said.

The Agriculture Minister explained that with the successes seen thus far, his ministry is now working to have the programme replicated across several regions in the country.

“So far, we’ve assisted farmers with constructing ponds in Region Six and we’ve started preliminary works in Region Five. We’re also looking at other places like Region Two and so on. In the first few months of the project, we were able to increase production by 203% and those levels have continued to increase over the years,” the minister noted.

Minister Mustapha further stated that some 37 farms in Region Six have been developed comprising a total of 133 ponds.

“Before we started this project in July 2021, farmers were producing just about 10,000 kilograms monthly, just about 120,000 kilograms annually. We announced that this was the direction we wanted to take and that farmers would be given the support to expand. To date, we’ve been able to construct 133 ponds, and this has contributed to us exceeding initial production figures,” he added.

In an effort to boost productivity, the Government of Guyana partnered with United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to conduct a study and gather information for the piloting and implementation of a strategy to enhance shrimp production in Guyana and several other Caribbean states.

Recently, the ministry received three manuals that were developed collaboratively by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Wildlife Fund – Guianas (WWF-Guianas), and the ministry’s Fisheries Department; one of which will be used to guide brackish water shrimp production in Guyana.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

EXXON unearthed their TREASURE TROVE in GUYANA!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

International boxers confirmed for Briso Promotions ‘Pro/Am Card’

International boxers confirmed for Briso Promotions ‘Pro/Am...

May 07, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – International flavour has been confirmed for the amateur section of the impending Briso Promotions ‘Pro/Am Card’ on May 21st at the National Gymnasium, as Trinidad...
Read More
Guyana team opens campaign against Windward Islands on Monday

Guyana team opens campaign against Windward...

May 07, 2023

Rising Sun Turf Club Independence Cup Horse Race meet set for May 28

Rising Sun Turf Club Independence Cup Horse Race...

May 07, 2023

Six honoured at RHTYSC Tribute to Medical Workers Programme

Six honoured at RHTYSC Tribute to Medical Workers...

May 07, 2023

NA United, Paradise and Dynamic FC latest winners in the NAMILCO’s U17 League

NA United, Paradise and Dynamic FC latest winners...

May 07, 2023

Tiger Rental U13 League concludes today at GFF NTC

Tiger Rental U13 League concludes today at GFF

May 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]