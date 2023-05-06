Latest update May 6th, 2023 12:32 AM

Sinclair bags 5 as Team Weekes wrap up 8 wicket win over Team Headley

May 06, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – All-rounder Kevin Sinclair’s 5-fer starred for Team Weekes who whipped Team Headley by 8 wickets and a day to spare as the final match of the series ended at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Kevin Sinclair bowls during the match.  (CWI)

Ending on 153 all out after finishing day 2 on 67-2, Team Headley added just 86 runs before being knocked over yet again for a cheap total, having made 177 in their 1st innings.

Guyanese Matthew Nandu who was 26 at stumps, went onto make 36 while Justin Greaves ended on 25 not out.

Sinclair spun webs around the opposition, finishing with 5-48 while countryman, Veerasammy Permaul, chipped in with 2-20.

Kevin Sinclair who took 5-48 with the match ball.  (CWI)

Needing just 96 for victory, Team Weekes, who made 235 in their opening innings, then cruised to 96-2.

Openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Zachary McCaskie both hit 33 while Raymon Reifer and Captain Alick Athanaze both finished not out on 19* and 10*.

In the end, it was the dominant West Indies Academy who emerged as overall winners of the Tri-Series.

 

 

 

 

