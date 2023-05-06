No Voting in Local Authority Areas where there is only one approved List of Candidates – GECOM

Kaieteur News – No voting will take place in Local Authority Areas (LAA) where there is only one approved list of candidates, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) said on Friday. In a statement to the media, GECOM reminded that Section 54 of the Local Authorities (Elections) Act provides that if only one List of Candidates for any LAA has been approved, the persons whose names appear on the List shall be deemed to have been elected as Councillors due to the approved List being unopposed.

This means that the Candidates in the unopposed List shall be declared the winner of the election, GECOM advised. “In this regard, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) takes this opportunity to inform all Stakeholders, that there are thirteen (13) LAAs with a combined total of ninety-eight (98) Constituencies, and one hundred and ninety-three (193) additional Constituencies from among other LAAs in which there will be no need for eligible persons to vote due to the existence of unopposed Lists.”

The Commission said that the “existence of an unopposed List of Candidates for a LAA/Constituency effectively means that there is no need for the electors to vote.”

“Accordingly, there is no need for the establishment of Polling Stations in such LAAs/Constituencies. Recognizing that voters may not be aware of whether the LAA/Constituency in which they are registered to vote would have been affected by an unopposed List, GECOM has posted the separate lists of the affected LAAs and Constituencies on its website i.e. www.gecom.org.gy so that eligible persons can check to ascertain whether elections would be held in their areas of residence.”

Alternatively, persons may visit the Office of the Returning Officer for the Municipality or Neighbourhood Democratic Council, in which they reside, to find out whether voting will take place therein. Notwithstanding, GECOM said that as a component of its Civic and Voter Education strategy, it will make public announcements and distribute appropriate literature in all of the affected LAAs/Constituencies towards ensuring that the relevant voters are made aware of why they are not required to vote at the Monday, June 12, 2023 Local Government Elections.