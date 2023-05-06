Man 65, walks from #57 village to #32 village on day 2 of walk against ‘barefaced’ Exxon contract

Kaieteur News – On the second day of his journey from Berbice to Essequibo, Ray Daggers, the 65-year-old man, who is walking against the oil contract the Guyana Government signed with ExxonMobil back in 2016, covered a total of 25 villages.

Daggers walked from Number 57 Village, Corentyne, Berbice (Region Six) to Philippi Village, also on the Corentyne (also known as Number 32 Village) on Friday.

Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall, some of his staff and a small group of men accompanied Daggers on the second day of the journey.

Despite there not being a large turnout of walkers, like the first day, Daggers received overwhelming support from Berbicians as he braved the heat to achieve his goal of not only walking against the contract but educating persons about what is occurring in the oil sector.

Many villagers cheered him on from their homes as he passed through their communities with a speaker blasting songs such Bob Marley’s “Stand up for your rights” and Dave Martins “Not a blade a grass” as well as tik tok videos done by Lall.

Along the journey, some villagers stopped Daggers and gave him money to purchase water and other fluids while others provided cases of water.

Apart from keeping Daggers and his team hydrated, some Berbicians also formed a motorcade with their vehicles to accompany Daggers until he completed the second day of his journey. They also tooted their horns along the way and encouraged their fellow Berbicians to Join them.

Daggers has committed to walking from Berbice to Essequibo Coast for a change of what calls “A bare-faced Exxon Contract”.

He began his walk on Thursday at Moleson Creek, East Berbice– Corentyne and so far, Daggers has completed a total of 30 miles in two days.

Born in Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Daggers lived for quite some time overseas, but kept in touch with current affairs in Guyana.

Daggers said he was inspired to walk against the barefaced and lopsided contract by the unrelenting efforts by Businessman and Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall.

“Mr. Lall has been putting forth the facts and he has done so without any help from government agencies, but with the help of his staff, and he has been providing a great service to this nation,” Daggers said.

On the issue of government’s reluctance to renegotiate the Exxon contract, Daggers said, “When the government of a nation allows foreign corporation or foreign governments access to the people’s resources without their approval, it’s a hostile act and in the process of extracting those resources, if you destroy and pollute the environment, it’s another hostile act and both of these are treasonous.”

Meanwhile, Lall in an earlier commented on throwing his support behind Daggers, and said if 65-year-old Daggers is ready to walk across Guyana: “I want to go beyond my talk, and join him in this fight for a better Guyana and a better future for all.”