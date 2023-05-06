Let us continue to build upon the ‘sacred relationship’ between India and Guyana

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Namaste. Greetings from the High Commission and the people of India.

On behalf of the Government and people of India, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the Government and people of Guyana in Guyana and across the world on the commemoration of the 185th anniversary of Arrival Day. The High Commission of India joins you all in paying honored tribute and homage to those who came to Guyana and other Girmitiya countries from India, while we commemorate the historic event which took place 185 years ago, recognizing the journeys, hardships, travails and perseverance of a people. We should take lessons from that unique history of journeys and take bold, pioneering steps to advance the nation of Guyana, with hope and determination.

We are always reminded of the Diaspora’s pioneering spirit, persistence and endurance under extremely harsh conditions. We recognize the invaluable contributions they have made to the diverse social, cultural and economic development of Guyana.

The recent official visits of His Excellency President of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Hon’ble Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo to India followed by the visit of Hon’ble External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar to Guyana have further strengthened our bonds charting a new path for progress. It may be recalled here that both H.E President of Guyana and Hon’ble Vice President are awardees of the highest Indian Diaspora Award – Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, recognizing the achievements of Indian Diaspora abroad.

We hope that we continue to build upon this sacred relationship between India and Guyana. We wish to assure that the projected transformation of Guyana in the coming years will have India as a strategic partner and we wish to strengthen our cooperation and partnership. The High Commission continues to support and encourage active promotion of the omnipresent, long enduring and rich Indian traditions and culture which served our forefathers so well.

Guyana’s enduring vitality is a reflection of its people, always strong, energetic, progressive and vibrant.

I wish all of you a very Happy and Safe Arrival Day. May God bless you all. Long live Guyana-India friendship.

Dr K J Srinivasa

High Commissioner of India to Guyana