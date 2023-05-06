Exciting start to the GFF/Tiger Rental U13 Football League

Kaieteur Sports – The Tiger Rentals Under-13 Football League Cup commenced yesterday at the Guyana Football Federation (GGF) Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The first round contested ten matches with each team playing twice. East Bank defeated West Bank, Bartica got the better of Georgetown and Upper Demerara, Rupununi defeated both West Berbice and West Demerara, East Coast defeated East Bank, Georgetown came back in the latter defeating East Berbice, while Essequibo suffered two losses.

Early on, East Bank edged past West Demerara in the first match. West Demerara got off to a good start; Ciani Lopez netted the first in 10’ but East Bank came from behind to clinch a 2-1 win; Samuel Tasher in the 22’ and Michael Correir in the 52’. The electric Bartica later defeated Georgetown 3-2, decorated with a brilliant hat-trick from Riley Tracey scoring in the 14’, 19’ and 57’ to secure an easy win for his side. Micaiah DeFreitas and Travis Grogan both scored a goal each in a losing effort.

Rupununi had an excellent run on the first day defeating West Berbice 3-1 Kevin Dewar scored twice and Joad Hamlett with the other goal in their first match. Keyshan Mingo also scored one goal for West Berbice. They came back in the latter, thrashing West Demerara 5-0 the star player-Joad Hamlett with a sensational performance; scoring four goals as his scoring partner Craig Allicock contributed one goal to seal another good showing from the Rupununi boys.

East Berbice later defeated Essequibo 5-1 with a brilliant hat-trick from Xamier Archer (22’, 52’ and 59’); the other goal scorers were Taffrel Felix 44’ and Tryon Captain 50’.

East Coast then dominated East Bank in a 3-0 win, with goals from Isan Williams 33’, Tyrell Walcott 37’ and Kennard Halley 56, while Bartica came from behind to defeat Upper Demerara 2-1. Upper Demerara’s Shaquan Barkey scored the first goal in th

e 18’ before Ziro Dos Santos double in the 40’ and 52’ set up the win for Bartica.

Georgetown came back strongly in their second match defeating East Berbice 4-2, Macaiah DeFreitas led the way with a hat-trick (5’, 36’and 51), Adian Marks also scored one goal in the 10’. While Xamier Andrews nailed two penalties in a losing effort.

East Demerara held West Berbice to a goalless draw, while Upper Demerara came out on top of Essequibo, Trevon Guilluame double in the 5’ and 15’ followed by Lareue George goal in the 23’ helped East Demerara to a 3-2 win. Delion Fredericks and Chavel Heart scored a goal each for West Berbice.

Action continues today at the same venue. Start time 9:30am.