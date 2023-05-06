De winner appeal de judgment

Kaieteur News – Legal history is being rewritten in Guyana. Imagine a court case was decided in de government favor and de government decide it gan appeal de judgment. If that is not bizarre then it can only be high-comedy. How can you win a case and still appeal it? Don’t ask me, ask de government.

Court case decided in favour of de country and yet de country decide it nah want win. It want to lose de case. What sort of thing is dat? Dat is how this country does run?

It remind dem boys of de time a man appeared in de High Court charged for a double murder.

De judge tuned to the accused and said, “You are charged with beating you wife to death with a shovel.”

A voice at the back of the courtroom yelled out, “You bastard!”

The judge continued, “You are also charged with beating your daughter to death with a shovel.”

Again, the voice at the back of the courtroom yelled out, “You bastard!!!”

The judge stopped, looked at the man in the back of the courtroom, and said, “Sir, I can understand your anger and frustration at this crime, but I will not have any more of these outbursts from you or I shall charge you with contempt! Now what is the problem?”

De man at de back of de court stood up and responded, “For fifteen years I lived next door to that bastard and every time I asked to borrow a shovel he said he didn’t have one!”

Talk half. Leff half