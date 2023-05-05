What’s in a name?

Kaieteur News – Plenty it would seem. From the many voices calling about, pushing for, and insisting on, the renaming of Arrival Day to the long hanging Indian Arrival Day. It has been too long, and it is a recognition whose time has come. It must be made to happen, as in right now. Beyond a doubt, this is of supreme importance to the public advocates pressing for the insertion of this vital word (Indian) into the national holiday. For every public advocate making it their duty to toil for this renaming, there is likely a good thousand, who harbour the same passionate sentiments. Come to think of it, it certainly does look a little lonely, a shade on the scanty side, when limited to Arrival Day only.

Though I am reluctant to get involved in matters of this nature, it is my position that it should be. Just let it be. What could be so hard about putting Indian into Arrival Day? The stroke of a pen, and it is signed and done. So there, what is taking so long? Now, due to the circling around and pussyfooting about, there is the sense that this has spiraled to the level of a righteous cause. Miracle of miracles, it may even be something that has transcended politics, something akin to a strong soup for the soul. Outside of national elections, there is difficulty in recalling an issue that has generated so much persistence, projected such an intensity of passion, and left such a trail of desolation in its wake. The lack of success to date on what has mushroomed into a project of spiritual proportions has only spurred the disappointed to greater effort, more fevered energies.

I hear the President taken to task, appealed to, cajoled for consideration, with every angle worked, and every facet of geography, chronology, and history summoned to put in a starring appearance. There can only be admiration and applause for this unswerving devotion to the merits of tribe and time, and what must be, but inexplicably isn’t. What’s going on here? What could be going on where this most pivotal of demographics is made to work above and beyond the call of proven citizenship to plead its case, and all over a name, actually a single word? Why the leadership hesitancy, why the governmental foot-dragging in the teeth of the representations of visible and vocal members of a top-drawer section of the populace? What is going on smacks of the kind of dismissive treatment, the type of tone-deaf reaction, that is the usual lot of second class (or lesser) citizens.

Indian is not a second-class word in Guyana nor is it of a second-rank set of people. It is something that gnaws at the edges of attention, and nags deep in the inner ear, what shows no signs of letting up anytime soon. Others in the Guyana melting pot have had their day in the sun for the longest while, so why not the descendants of those from across the deep, dark, demanding sea? If only as a tribute to long gone ancestors, in timely encomia to their contributions of heart, of soul and spirit to the sun splashed soil of this paradise in the Tropics. Not one offspring of an indentured servant should be reduced to the humiliation of having to furnish a recital of their forebear’s exploits, their pain, and their pathos from bow to stern, and then on the punishing plantations of rice and sugar.

It is astonishing that this simplest of issues (to my simpler way of thinking) has embroiled so many in so many travails, and to no avail. Even Black Guyanese, at least their representatives, have raised their hand in support of a worthy endeavour. The irony is that it is an Indian Government (yes, it is!) that is doling out this desultory fare, and over the mere matter of a name. I am still trying to figure out the hangup, ask myself what the hangover could be that brings preemptive flinching due to unstated fears. If there is fear, what is the existential manner of which it could be? I inquire since there is this powerhouse of a government that functions without brakes, sometimes I get the eerie feeling without a steering wheel, even the benefits of working headlights. I raise myself to fullest height, and scan the horizon, but am yet to spot any intruding considerations, any factor deserving of pause. This cannot be happening; this just should not be. Not for one holiday longer. Not for one indrawn breath held in bated suspense. Not any of this, so as not to compel one more public cri de coeur.

Thus far, and rather thankfully, there has been no threats of jumping ship due to no-confidence inclinations. For the time being, 2025 is safe. Matters of birthright and the heritage of the hard hearth are not areas with which I like to intrude. There are those more committed to be, more impassioned, about such things. In truth and in sum, I say: Indian Arrival Day, why not let it be?