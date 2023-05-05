Team Headley ends 3rd day with 9-run lead

Headley/Weekes Tri-Series…

Final Match- Day 2: Team Headley vs. Team Weekes

Kaieteur Sports – Team Headley continues to chart a course towards their first win, as they finished Day 2 on a high note and a slight 9-run lead, with tons of work still to do come today when action continues at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

The second day of the final match ended with Team Headley entering Day 3 with a meager lead of 9 runs, after some intense action on the second day at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Headley XI was good with the ball, namely spinners of Kavem Hodge, who followed up his fifty with 3-46 and Chaim Holder (2-30). Fast-bowlers Anderson Phillip (2-44) and Akeem Jordan (2-41) lent support as Team Weekes were bowled out for 235 all out, behind by a 58 run margin.

Former West Indies wicket-keeper, Devon Thomas anchored the innings with 57 (150 balls, 7 x4 1×6) while skipper Alick Athanaze (37), Veerasammy Permaul (35) and Raymon Reifer (34), all made starts but failed to convert. Batting a second time, with a mini lead, Team Headley were 67-2 with newcomers to the squad, Guyanese Matthew Nandu looking solid on 28* and St Vincent’s Sunil Ambris (1*).

Opener Kieran Powell (9) and the in-form Hodge (26) were both dismissed ahead of stumps. The Team Headley bowlers continued to chip away at the opposition, after resuming on day 2 with a deficit of a little over 100 runs. But several batsmen including the captain Athanaze eventually became victims of poor shots after managing some good starts.

Losing wicket at regular intervals set Team Weekes back a few steps, before Thomas dug in and gave his team some impetus after a shaky period. The Jamaican batted with grit to keep his side afloat and was eventually rewarded with a half-century, his 30th in 1st class cricket, which steadied the innings alongside Permaul’s important contribution.

The pair added a vital 9th wicket partnership of 68 runs, most of which was controlled by Thomas, before their team’s innings came to an end prior to Tea, further highlighting what could have been a much better batting outing.

Day 3’s action continues today.