Pepsi supports 2023 ExxonMobil U-14 Championships

Kaieteur Sports – Beverage giants Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), under their Pepsi brand, have once again chosen to support another edition of the Petra-organised ExxonMobil Under-14 Boys and Girls Schools’ Football Championships, which is slated to commence on Saturday, May 13, at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

This announcement was made yesterday at a simple ceremony at the DDL boardroom in Diamond, wherein the company confirmed their sponsorship for the tournament through their Pepsi Brand Manager, Larry Wills, in the presence of Petra Co-Director, Troy Mendonca.

Wills disclosed that the company is excited to be part of any initiative that would assist in the development of Guyanese youths.

He said, “Demerara Distillers Limited, as mentioned before, under our Pepsi brand, we’re once again a part of the ExxonMobil School’s tournament. Something that we would’ve started 4 years ago and one that we intend to continue doing for an extended period.”

“As a company, we’re very happy and always ready to give back to grassroots programmes and this one is very ideal. You know, we find pleasure in supporting the young kids, ensuring that they’re able to develop their skills through these competitions,” Wills added.

In Mendonca’s brief remarks, he expressed gratitude to not only DDL but also the title sponsor, ExxonMobil, for assisting to bridge the gap between the Pee-Wee (U11) and Under-18 Tournaments.

Meanwhile, the 42 teams participating hail from Regions 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10; the teams that will participate in both categories are: West Ruimveldt, East Ruimveldt, Institute of Academic Excellence, Charlestown, Vergenoegen, New Campbellville, Carmel, Marian Academy, Waramuri Top, Patentia, President’s College, Cummings Lodge, Ann’s Grove, Dora, Mackenzie High, New Amsterdam High and Woodley Park.

The other teams that will be involved in the Boys’ division includes North Ruimveldt, Dolphin, St Cuthbert’s Mission, Friendship, Leonora, Freeburg, Brickdam, Bishop’s High, Chase’s Academic Foundation, Fort Wellington, Tutorial High, St Winifred’s, Vreed en Hoop, Manchester, Annandale, Bush Lot, Hope, Bartica, Christianburg/Wismar, West Demerara and Canje.

At stake for the victors in the two categories are the championship trophies along with$300,000 towards a school project, while the second, third, and fourth place finishers will have to settle for $150,000, $75,000, and $50,000, respectively, all for a school initiative, along with the respective trophy.

Charlestown Secondary are the defending champions in both the male and female categories.

This tournament is sponsored by ExxonMobil, sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) with support from the Ministry of Education (MoE), Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, MVP Sports and DDL.