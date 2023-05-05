NSC basketball coaching concludes

Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC) basketball coaching clinic wrapped up yesterday and was undertaken by the basketball coach attached to the NSC, Julian Haynes.

The opening of the two-day clinic was held at the National Racquet Centre, and sought to enlighten coaches, especially Physical Education teachers, on the rules of the game, coaching philosophy, techniques such as jump shots and lay-ups, defensive stance and footwork, team offence and defence, in-game strategy, planning a training session and drills.

At the opening ceremony on Wednesday, Vice-President of the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) said the body responsible for overlooking basketball in Guyana was more than happy to partner with the NSC for the important initiative.

According to Rawle Toney, with the GBF embarking on a series of competitions that caters to school-age players, the clinic becomes important to the development of the sport locally.

Assistant Director of Sport (DoS) Melissa Dow-Richardson, said with increased funding for sports, the clinic is critical in the Government’s effort to develop talent and increase capacity.

“That National Sports Academy is based on three pillars: The Nursery, which was implemented in 2021; the second pillar we are currently a part of, which is tournaments; and the third pillar, which will be the elite. So, this coaching programme is very well poised for the development of one of our core sports, which is basketball,” the DOS said.

She added, “Over the first year, the basketball programme has reached out into the community, and players have been exposed to the fundamentals of the game. But now, what we need to do is increase the capacity of those persons who coach those young persons in the community.”

While the clinic’s theoretical session was held at the Woolford Avenue facility, practical sessions took place at the Burnham Basketball Court.