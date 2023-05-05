Latest update May 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Minibus driver charged with rape; released on $500K bail

May 05, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Minibus driver, Waylon Jordan was on Wednesday released on $500,000 bail after he was charged for raping a child under the age of 16 years.

Charged, Waylon Jordan

Twenty-seven-year-old Jordan of Lot 15 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) made his first court appearance at the Golden Grove/Diamond Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman where the charge was read to him.

Kaieteur News understands that Jordan, who was arrested on February 15, 2023 for the crime that occurred that same month at the Grove Public Road, was charged for the offence of rape of a child under 16 years, contrary to Section 10(3) of the Sexual Offence Act, Chapter 8:03. Jordan was not required to enter a plea and was granted bail for the offence. He is expected to make his next court appearance on June 1, 2023 for statements.

 

 

 

 

