Massy Motors Golf Tournament set for this weekend

Kaieteur Sports – Come this Saturday, May 6, the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) will be host to the Massy Motors golf tournament which will tee off at 12:30h and will take the format of an 18-hole Medal Play, shot gun start.

The prizes up for grabs will be from first to third, Best Net Front Nine, Best Net Back Nine, Overall Best Gross, Nearest to Flag – Hole #4 and Longest Drive – Hole #5.

Speaking on behalf of the LGC, was Secretary, Chet Bowling who said, “Massy is a long standing sponsor. They sponsor every year. They are very significant and we appreciate the collaboration. Massy demonstrates good cooperate, social responsibility by supporting all the different sporting activities including golf. So, we are proud to be associated with Massy and I think they are proud to be associated with the reputable brand of the LGC. So it is a win, win situation and we are looking forward to their continued support.”

All participants are advised to contact the club’s manager on the day of the tournament to collect their scorecards, pay their tournament fees and proceed to their allocated tee boxes to begin play.

Once on their respective tee boxes, players must await the sounding of the horn or siren as an indication to tee off. Presentation of prizes will be held at the completion of the tournament at approximately 5:30pm.

Massy Motors (Guyana) Ltd, formerly known as Massy Industries (Guyana) Ltd. and Associated Industries Limited (AINLIM), was established October 12, 1987. As one of Guyana’s largest automotive providers, Massy Motors Guyana offers a wide range of affordable transport and equipment solutions.

With a wide range of products including SUVs, pickups, sedans, trucks, tractors, batteries, tyres, lubricants, generators, forklifts and hand pallet jacks, cement mixers, hygiene products, etc. Massy Motors represents major brands such as Nissan, JEEP, MACK, IVECO, Shell Lubricants, Mitsubishi Forklifts, Massey Ferguson, Power Master, Moura, GoodYear, Kimberly-Clark Professional, for which full support is provided for all lines represented.