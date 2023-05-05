Mahaicony woman killed in ECD hotel

…husband surrendered, allegedly confessed to crime

Kaieteur News – Kim Chichester-Halley, of Mahaicony, Region Five, was on Thursday afternoon discovered dead with her throat slit and multiple stab wounds to her body in a room at the Alpha Hotel located at Ogle, East Coast of Demerara.

Her husband, businessman, Junior Halley has surrendered to the police and reportedly confessed to the crime.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that the businessman checked into the Alpha Hotel located in Ogle, alone but was later joined by his wife. Screams were heard coming from the room, however, that did not raise any suspicion until Junior left the hotel without his wife. When the hotel staff checked the room, the woman’s body was discovered and the police were alerted.

In a statement, police said Chichester-Halley, 46-year-old of Lamaha Park, Georgetown, was killed between 14:30 and 14:45 hrs.

The woman’s husband, a 50-year-old businessman of Mahaicony, was arrested and is in police custody assisting with the investigations, the statement added.

According to the statement, police investigators visited the crime scene at about 15:00hrs.

The scene (Room 235) is located on the bottom flat on the western side of the hotel. The body was lying motionless, facing upwards on a bed, partially clothed.

The body was examined, and 13 stab wounds were seen on her face, hands and body. A further examination was made, and a wound measuring 10 inches in width and 5 inches in depth was seen on her neck. The white bedsheet was soaked in blood. A knife handle without a blade was seen next to the body on the bed. The blade was subsequently found in the deceased woman’s hair, covered in blood.

Halley and the suspect were married. However, the suspect reportedly used to abuse her, and she moved out of his residence about two months ago.

Further, at about 13:45 hours Thursday, the woman and the suspect arrived at the hotel and checked into Room #235, which they proceeded to and occupied.

At about 14:30 hrs, the hotel staff heard screams from room 235. About 15 minutes after, the suspect exited the room and left the hotel to an unknown destination.

Staff then discovered the door was slightly opened and found the woman lying motionless on the bed.

A report was made to the police. The EMT was summoned, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a PME.

At about 16:30 hrs this afternoon, the suspect was arrested at the Criminal Investigation Department HQ. He was placed into custody.