LABA to host U23 3×3 tournament on Saturday

– Guyana Breweries Inc lends support

Kaieteur News – The Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) on Saturday will host their U23 3×3 tournament at the Retrieve Hard Court, starting at 4:00 pm.

Colts basketball club and Kwakwani Untouchables will have two teams in the tournament that will feature Victory Valley Royals, Retrieve Raiders, Kid Rock Blazers, Block 22 Flames, Sixers and Kings.

President of the LABA, Rawle Toney, said Kwakwani Untouchables had initially registered under the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) due to the inactivity of basketball in Linden.

According to the LABA president, while the GABA fine-tune preparation for the start of their season, Kwakwani will be invited to play in all LABA Knock-out tournaments.

“Kwakwani has signalled their interest in registering under the LABA, so while that process is being undertaken, we will facilitate the club. However, if the team isn’t registered by the start of our league, they will have to continue playing under the GABA until next season,” Toney stated.

As it relates to inviting the Colts basketball club, Toney highlighted that the move was to make the tournament more competitive and help GABA keep their affiliated clubs active.

Toney said the tournament was scheduled for a week prior, but the weather forced the LABA to postpone the event to May 6.

Meanwhile, the LABA president thanked Guyana Breweries Inc for their continued support of local basketball.

The company presented trophies and refreshments for players to the LABA president through Brand Manager Seweon McGarrell at their Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara headquarters.