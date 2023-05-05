‘Judiciary treading in murky waters when it tells regulators how to do their job’

– Jagdeo says in response to High Court ruling against Exxon, EPA

Kaieteur News – Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday said that he agrees with Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall’s decision to appeal a recent High Court ruling demanding ExxonMobil’s compliance with the insurance provisions in its Liza Phase One Environmental Permit.

In the judgment handed down on May 3, 2023, Justice Sandil Kissoon ruled that Exxon’s affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) is in breach of its permit which, in the court’s view, unreservedly calls for unlimited insurance protection in the event of an oil spill.

The Judge also issued an Order of Mandamus directing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to have EEPGL produce on or before June 10, 2023, the unlimited liability Parent Company Guarantee Agreement and/or unlimited liability Affiliate Company Guarantee from an insurance company with standing and repute that equates to Grade A Plus. Failure to comply will see the permit being suspended.

Nandlall in a statement said the government will appeal the judgment of the court and hopefully place a hold on the order to comply within 30 days. He further noted that the EPA and the Government of Guyana are of the considered view that the Environmental Permit imposes no obligation on Exxon’s affiliate to provide unlimited insurance coverage for oil spills.

During his press conference yesterday, the Vice President said he agrees with the AG’s position. He said: “we all want to ensure that as a country, in the case of a spill, and hopefully it never happens, that we have adequate resources to cover all of the liabilities associated with that… So we all want this. But we also can’t be shrill or capricious in our dealings, particularly at the level of our regulatory agencies to get that outcome.”

Jagdeo said it is critical that the government pursues diligently and professionally in its efforts to get insurance coverage that will meet all the circumstances should there be an adverse event offshore. He also said it is crucial for institutions to act in a manner where decisions are not made on the premise of economic nationalism.

Jagdeo also said it is incumbent on the courts to produce judgments that are well reasoned, adding that the EPA’s efforts on securing various forms of insurance in the oil sector should not be overlooked. The Vice President said the regulatory body has been in discussions for over a year now with Exxon to secure a US$2B parent guarantee for the Stabroek Block. He said those discussions concluded recently.

He also noted that the EPA has so far secured a US$600M insurance package from EEPGL, the premium for which is being paid using revenues earned from the sale of Guyana’s oil resources. If that insurance premium is increased, he said it is Guyana that ultimately pays. He further noted that the EPA can liquidate EEPGL’s assets if needed to cover costs relating to an oil spill. He said the Exxon subsidiary now has US$6B to US$8B in assets based on its balance sheet.

Jagdeo said the foregoing therefore arms Guyana with three mechanisms that can be applied to cover the expenses associated with clean up, restoration and compensation for an oil spill. He also refuted claims or contentions that government should secure unlimited insurance coverage from Exxon. “What would be the premium for this unlimited insurance?” asked the official at his press conference. He said, “There is nothing like that in the world of insurance. You can have coverage but even then, there is a defined risk.”

Based on the foregoing grounds, the Vice President is of belief that the recent High Court judgment is therefore flawed and must be appealed by the EPA.

He also expressed the view that the judiciary is treading in murky waters by directing a regulatory agency on how to do its job and setting a timeframe on when it should complete certain orders. In this regard, he was alluding to Justice Sandil Kissoon’s order urging EPA to issue a notice to EEPGL that it furnishes Guyana with unlimited insurance within 30 days or have its Liza One permit suspended.