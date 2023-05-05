INTERPOL issues Red Notice for couple fingered in murder of policeman

Kaieteur News – The International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) has issued a Red Notice for the Guyanese couple who was allegedly involved in the murder of policeman, Quincy Lewis whose skeletal remains were dug up from a shallow grave at Madewini, Soesdyke-Linden Highway last month.

The couple has been identified as Thakurdial Samaroo, 56, of Lot 7 Ogle Front Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Naqueeba Zahid Zafarali also known as Naqueeba Zafarali of the same address. A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. A Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant. The individuals are wanted by the requesting member country, or international tribunal. Member countries apply their own laws in deciding whether to arrest a person. The majority of Red Notices are restricted to law enforcement use only. Extracts of Red Notices are published at the request of the member country concerned and where the public’s help may be needed to locate an individual or if the individual may pose a threat to public safety.

On April 20, 2023 the Guyana Police Force had issued wanted bulletins for the couple, but to date they have not been contacted. The couple had reportedly fled the jurisdiction but the Guyana Police Force has committed to using all legal avenues to extradite them back to Guyana. “The Guyana Police Force will also use all legal avenues available to ensure that the other two (2) suspects are extradited to Guyana to answer to the allegations in relation to the death of the deceased,” GPF had stated.

Lewis had been missing for almost three years but Criminal Investigation Department (CID) ranks from the Cold Case and Major Crimes Unit (MCU) had been gathering evidence as they investigated his disappearance. Their hard work paid off on April 19, 2023 when they found the skeletal remains buried at the Madewini Sand Pit area. At the time of the discovery two suspects: 25-year-old Shafeek Vernon called “Profit” of Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and 35-year-old Jamel Van Lewis, of D’Urban Street, Georgetown. They both have since been charged and were remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The suspects had decided to cooperate with the detectives after they were shown evidence linking them to the disappearance of Lewis. They were the ones who led police to search for Lewis’s body at Madewini, Linden Soesdyke Highway. Kaieteur News learnt that Lewis was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with the wife and was reportedly lured to the couple’s East Bank Demerara (EBD) home on the day he disappeared. Lewis was allegedly shot at the location and his body then transported to the Madewini Sand Pit area where it was buried. According to reports, Lewis was last seen alive by his mother, Charlene Jordon, around 17:15hrs on June 19, 2020, after leaving their home at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD). He left in a silver-grey Toyota Premio motorcar that he borrowed from a friend for work duties at the Agricola Police Station.