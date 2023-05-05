Guyana continues campaign today

2023 IBA World Boxing Championships…

Kaieteur News – The two-member Guyanese team that is currently attending the 2023 International Boxing Association (IBA) World Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, is scheduled to be in action today in two separate sessions.

Desmond Amsterdam will represent the Golden Arrowhead in his opening bout at the event in the Elite Men 75-80KG Light Heavyweight Division when he faces Bulgaria’s Kristiyan Nikolov in their Round-of-32 bout.

Amsterdam was billed to compete in the day’s first session which begins at 13:00hrs (4am ECT) while Guyana’s other representative, Keevin Allicock, takes centre stage in the day’s second and final session from 18:00 hrs (9am ECT).

Allicock is fixed to clash with Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan in a Round-of-32 bout to see who advances in the Elite Men 54-57kg Featherweight Division.

Allicock will be looking to follow up on his opening victory in the Round-of-64, where he earned a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) at 1:22s into the third round against Yhlas Gylychjanov of Turkmenistan.