Guessing in exam is not good

Latest update May 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 05, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – When dem boys did write de Common Entrance examination, dem had a friend who was sitting down in de next row in front. So dem boys see when he moving he hand up and down de answer sheet.
Dem boys did not understand what he was doing. So after de examination done, dem boys meet he outside and ask he what he was doing. He tell dem boys how when he did not know an answer he used to system called Ab-na Bab-Na. He tell dem boys how it never fail he yet; nevertheless, every time he used it, he got the wrong answer.
Dem boys hope that none of dem children wah sitting de National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) nah gat to use no Ab-na Bab-na fuh decide how fuh answer a question. Is best yuh guess before you use a system like Ab- na Bab na.
One day during an examination, de invigilator turn to one of the students and said to him, “I hope I did not see you looking at John’s answer sheet.” To which the student answered, “I hope so too.”
One day, a new teacher was supervising a large class of students during an examination, when the time for the examination had ended, the new teacher told the students to immediately put down their pens and to stop writing. One student did not obey the instruction. The new teacher noticed him. When the student came up to place his answer sheet with the other answer sheets, the teacher stopped him and told him, “You did not stop writing when I told you to. I will not be accepting your answer sheet.”
To which the student answered, “Do you know who I am?”
Talk half. Leff half.
Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.
