Former National and West Indies B cricketer back home for mother Centenary Celebrations

Kaieteur Sports – A Century is scored and Former Guyana and West Indies B team cricketer Leslaine Lambert is back home in Guyana to celebrate the occasion. His mother Lois Millicent Lambert is the celebrant raising her bat in honour as she celebrates her 100 birth anniversary.

Lois Millicent Lambert was born on April 24, 1923. She spent a number of her formative years at Fyrish Village, Corentyne, Berbice and attended the Kildonan Primary school.

She is a mother of 10, nine of whom are alive. Seven of her children were on hand to celebrate the auspicious occasion with her. She is a grandmother of 36, and great grandmother of 15. During her younger days she was a farmer and loved knitting.

Mrs. Lambert spent a number of years overseas before returning home. She now resides at Nurney, Corentyne, Berbice with one of her children. She was surrounded by close family members and friends who were on hand for the milestone.

Despite her age she still enjoys in the preparation of her meals, taking care of herself and her home.

She enjoys any meal, her favourite is Pepper Pot and homemade bread.

Known for her unselfish and caring approach along with her charitable work and contributions in her community, she still enjoys giving advice and guidance. She still has fond memories of old times and her childhood which she shares lovingly.

Leslaine Lambert who is the sixth of the woman’s offspring now resides in The USA. The former fast bowler was one of the fastest bowlers in his days. He was fearsome ever since playing at school and club level. He played for Albion, the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana and West Indies B among others. Lambert, who reigned during the time when West Indies dominated cricket in the world had his upward trajectory cut short mainly due to injuries. He played 18 first class matches before officially retired from the game in 1985.

Lambert in speaking to the media expressed gratitude to those in attendance to help his mother celebrate her centenary celebrations.

He referred to her as being a phenomenal woman. She was strong and outstanding. She almost singlehandedly took care of her children whilst doing her farming, rice, cash crop, livestock among other chores because most of the times she was the one around. His father worked as a pump attendant at GUYSUCO and was away most of the times.

The woman, who got married at age 20, had a simple advice, “Live a decent and honest life, and love people just as you love yourself.”

Congratulations on a well-played innings so far, Mrs. Lois Millicent Lambert. (By Samuel Whyte)