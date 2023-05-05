Latest update May 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Final four decided!

May 05, 2023 Sports

– Linden ‘Guinness Greatest of the Streets’ concludes Saturday

Kaieteur Sports – Swag Entertainment, the two-time winner of the Linden ‘Guinness Greatest of the Streets’ championship, progressed to the semi-finals after quarter-final action on Wednesday at the Amelia’s Ward/Wisroc Bus Park tarmac.

Action between Swag Entertainment and Silver Bullets in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship.

They will join Universal Ballers, Anybody Got It, and Speightland on Saturday for a chance to win the tournament’s $400,000 first-place prize.

Scores turned up on Wednesday in Linden, and watched Swag Entertainment getting past Silver Bullets, compliments of a lone strike from Colwyn Drakes, just nine minutes into the contest.

Anybody Got It, thanks to Shawn Arthur’s ‘Guinness Goal’ defeated Exodus 2-0. According to tournament rules, a goal scored in the final three minutes counts as two, as Arthur stroked home his effort in the 18th minute.

Universal Ballers advanced to the ‘money round’ of the tournament after Mortimer Giddings scored a fourth-minute goal against YMCA.

Speightland slipped into the final four via kicks from the penalty spot against Street Warriors. After intense action, the two sides failed to convert any of their chances, as regulation time ended goalless.

The team finishing second will pocket $300,000, third place $150,000, and $80,000 will go to the team finishing fourth.

 

 

 

 

