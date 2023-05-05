ERC: Today we celebrate the enrichment of diversity that Arrival Day embodies

Kaieteur News – The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), extends warmest greetings to all Guyanese on Arrival Day. It symbolizes the journey taken by numerous indentured servants representing diverse cultures from various parts of the world including India, China and Madeira across the seas to these shores at different historical periods.

The erstwhile colonial power coerced a labour supply made up of diverse peoples who have made and are still making unique and invaluable contributions to the development of Guyana.

The ERC urges that we all use this occasion of Arrival Day to reflect and draw inspiration from the selfless sacrifices of those ancestors who, despite their hardships, ensured the preservation of our various cultures and traditions which, over time, shaped who we are.

Today, we also celebrate the enrichment of diversity that Arrival Day embodies in the shaping of Guyana and its modernity. Arrival Day is most significant for what it represents in the context of the multi-faceted mosaic it created and for which our country is known.

As One Guyana, it is evident that many participate meaningfully in each other’s festivities that have become truly national observances.

Over time, that rich, beautiful and vibrant diversity has become our strength and common bond in the process of becoming one people, working towards a common destiny.

Happy Arrival Day to all!