Cutlass-wielding bandit jailed

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old resident of Lot 895 Fourth Field Kaneville was on Wednesday jailed for robbing a resident in his area with a cutlass on April 27, last.
Making his first court appearance at the Golden Grove/ Diamond Magistrate’s Court was Kevin Grant who appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, where the charge was read to him. Grant was accused of robbing 29-year-old Ramnarine Singh, at Macaw Drive, Kaneville. According to the police, on the day in question, he was armed with a cutlass when he relieved Singh of his belongings. The accused pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.
