Biker dies after slamming into truck at Success

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old father of three was on Thursday morning killed after he reportedly rode into the back of a truck along the Success, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) Public Road.

The dead motorcyclist has been identified as Keyon Marshall, a porter of Lot 28 Republic Drive Beterverwagting, ECD. According to reports reaching this publication, the accident occurred around 08:20hrs yesterday and involved motor Lorry GAD 2985, owned by NABI Construction Inc. and driven by Mark Bagot, a 42-year-old mechanic of Better Hope, ECD.

The truck driver reported to the police that as he exited the NABI Construction Inc. compound on the northern side of the public road, he then turned east on the southern driving lane when the truck encountered a mechanical problem and ‘cut off’.

The driver claimed that after encountering the problem, he put on the hazard light and exited the vehicle to go into the company’s compound to get another lorry to move his own in the corner. He said while standing at the back of his truck, he saw the motorcycle driven by Marshall and another motorcycle speeding down the road, with neither of the riders wearing safety helmets.

The truck driver claimed that one of the motorcyclists ended up riding into the back of the lorry. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway, where he received injuries to his head and body. It was reported that the injured motorcyclist was picked up in an unconscious condition by police ranks, and rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. Marshall’s body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the driver was taken into custody where he is assisting with the investigation.