Latest update May 5th, 2023 12:49 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Biker dies after slamming into truck at Success

May 05, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old father of three was on Thursday morning killed after he reportedly rode into the back of a truck along the Success, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) Public Road.

Killed, Keyon Marshall

Killed, Keyon Marshall

The dead motorcyclist has been identified as Keyon Marshall, a porter of Lot 28 Republic Drive Beterverwagting, ECD. According to reports reaching this publication, the accident occurred around 08:20hrs yesterday and involved motor Lorry GAD 2985, owned by NABI Construction Inc. and driven by Mark Bagot, a 42-year-old mechanic of Better Hope, ECD.

The truck driver reported to the police that as he exited the NABI Construction Inc. compound on the northern side of the public road, he then turned east on the southern driving lane when the truck encountered a mechanical problem and ‘cut off’.

The scene where the accident occurred along the Success, ECD Public Road which claimed the life of Keyon Marshall.

The scene where the accident occurred along the Success, ECD Public Road which claimed the life of Keyon Marshall.

The driver claimed that after encountering the problem, he put on the hazard light and exited the vehicle to go into the company’s compound to get another lorry to move his own in the corner. He said while standing at the back of his truck, he saw the motorcycle driven by Marshall and another motorcycle speeding down the road, with neither of the riders wearing safety helmets.

The truck driver claimed that one of the motorcyclists ended up riding into the back of the lorry. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway, where he received injuries to his head and body. It was reported that the injured motorcyclist was picked up in an unconscious condition by police ranks, and rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. Marshall’s body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the driver was taken into custody where he is assisting with the investigation.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Team Headley ends 3rd day with 9-run lead

Team Headley ends 3rd day with 9-run lead

May 05, 2023

Headley/Weekes Tri-Series… Final Match- Day 2: Team Headley vs. Team Weekes Kaieteur Sports – Team Headley continues to chart a course towards their first win, as they finished Day 2 on a...
Read More
Pepsi supports 2023 ExxonMobil U-14 Championships

Pepsi supports 2023 ExxonMobil U-14 Championships

May 05, 2023

Final four decided!

Final four decided!

May 05, 2023

NSC basketball coaching concludes

NSC basketball coaching concludes

May 05, 2023

Massy Motors Golf Tournament set for this weekend

Massy Motors Golf Tournament set for this weekend

May 05, 2023

LABA to host U23 3×3 tournament on Saturday

LABA to host U23 3×3 tournament on Saturday

May 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • A hero is born!

    Kaieteur News – Yesterday I saw something that caused me to stop and think. I had to admire what was taking place.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]