10 out of 11 contractors bid below engineer’s $935M to construct Letter Kenny Pump Station

Kaieteur News – Following a recent invitation for bids to construct a pump station at Letter Kenny, Corentyne, 10 out of the 11 contractors who responded, submitted bids lower than the engineer’s $935,844,954 estimate.

This project which is being undertaken by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) an agency under the Ministry of Agriculture was open recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPATB) office.

According to the information released from the opening, the 10 contractors bid between $750 million to $847 million for the contract while the highest bidder bid $955 million.

The companies that bid to construct the pump station are as follow: D Sawh Mechanical Shop – $840,192,570; Platinum Investments Inc. – $766,429,950; 4S Security & Building Enterprise – $777,126,540; Total Construction Inc. – $833,000,000; Arjune Construction Inc. – $791,610,662; Feroze Construction Services – $750,652,318; Gupta Engineering Services – $955,667,764; VR Construction Inc. – $820,274,000; Jaiand Commodities Inc. – $795,828,842; Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal – $847,067,590; and Triple A Construction Service – $759,389,000.

With a tender out for a contractor to build the station, another tender was issued also for a consultancy firm to supervise the construction of the structure. Four firms have bid for that contract.

Kaieteur News understands that the pump station at Letter Kenny will form part of the eight pump stations that is scheduled to be built across the country this year.

During the presentation of this budget, Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh had mentioned that farmers and residents of Meten-Meer-Zorg, Jimbo Grove, Belle Vue and Letter Kenny will be direct beneficiaries of new pump stations that will be constructed in these areas. Drainage and irrigation upgrades will also benefit farmers and residents across the country, including those at Amazon, Adams Creek, Nabaclis, Golden Grove, Buxton and Bellamy Canal, he added.

This year, the Ministry had received from the budget some $6 billion towards the improvement of drainage and irrigation across the country.