Wiruni, Sandhill to clash in finale

Kaieteur Sports – After a lengthy delay, Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) is at it once again organising tournaments for teams in the remote Berbice River area.

The late James France

The Sir James France 40 overs Second Division tournament has started in that area with Wiruni CC and Sandhill CC qualified for the finals, which will be played at the Rose Hall Canje Ground on the coastland, at a date to be announced shortly.

The tournament is sponsored by Nolan France in honor of his late father, James France, an outstanding educator and head teacher, who served for many years in the riverine area.

In the semifinal round, Wiruni CC defeated Ebini CC by 59 runs playing at the Ebini Ground. Batting first after winning the toss, Wiruni chalked up 198 all out off 40 overs. Extras top scored with 44 while K. Fredricks scored 28 as other contributions came from M. Sampson (23), G. McKenzie (17), K. Sinclair (20) and D. James (14).

Leading the bowling for the home team was K. Kertzious, who took 4 for 30, M. Leacock bagged 3 for 32 and T. Morris snagged 2 for 13.

Needing to score 199 runs from their allotted 40 overs, Ebini CC were bowled out for 139 in 34.5 overs as D. Leacock (39), C. Late (23) and G. Late (17) were the only batsmen to reach double figures. D. Osbourne took 4 for 30, J Sinclair had 2 for 21 and G. McKenzie took 2 for 3.

In the second semifinal played at Ebini Ground, the home team was defeated by Sandhill CC by 21 runs. Batting first, Sandhill CC reached 177 all out in 38 of their allotted 40 overs with J. Leacock (29), D. Leacock (23) and W. McKenzie (17) were the principal scorers as extras contributed a healthy 38. Leading the bowling for Ebini was Milton Leacock with 2 for 25 as K. Kertzious claimed 2 for 23 and P. Grant picked up 2 for 33.

In reply, Ebini were dismissed for 156 from 33 overs. D. Leacock (45) and I. Late (47) batted well in a losing effort as they received no support from the other batsmen with D. DaSilva (17) being the only other player to reach double figures.

M. Cable was effective with 4 for 6 while Daniel Leacock bagged 2 for 38 in Sand Hill’s victory.

