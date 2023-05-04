Latest update May 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

West Dem’ Secondary cops G.O.A.P.C Inter-Secondary school Tapeball title

May 04, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – In the highly-contest finals of the Holy Family and G.O.A.P.C Inter-Secondary Schools Five-A-Side Knockout Tapeball cricket competition saw West Demerara Secondary meeting with Diamond Secondary on Monday at the Durban Park Tarmac.

West Demerara Secondary School defeated Diamond Secondary in the final to secure the Farfan & Mendes Limited and Friends’ Trophy. While Westminster Secondary copped third place; defeating North Georgetown Secondary by 7 wickets to win the Star Party Rental trophy.

On Monday, West Demerara batted first, posting 61 runs from their allotted 5 overs. Christopher Persaud top scored with a classy 23 runs. In reply, Diamond Secondary could only muster 49 runs from their 5 overs with Ashraf Alli top scored in a losing effort with 18 runs.

West Demerara Secondary School team poses with the Farfan and Mendes trophy.

West Demerara Secondary School team poses with the Farfan and Mendes trophy.

Meanwhile, in the third place playoff, Westminster Secondary battled with North Georgetown Secondary, North Georgetown opted to bat first; scoring 46 runs from their allotted 5 overs. Westminster later knocked off the runs in 3.5 overs, racing to 48-3 to claim the third place spot. Top scoring for Westminster was Andell Austin with a solid 19 runs.

The competition was organized by the G.O.A.P.C and Co-ordinated by James “Uprising” Lewis. Competition sponsors were Prem’s Electrical, R & T Taxi Service, Ishmael Joais Est. (Robb Street) and The Trophy Stall, Bourda.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Seven Seas sponsored Archery Guyana’s National Indoor Championship 2023 deemed a resounding success

Seven Seas sponsored Archery Guyana’s National Indoor Championship...

May 04, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana brought the curtains down on its Seven Seas National Indoor Championships 2023 on Sunday 30th April, 2023 at the National Gymnasium. This event kicked off with...
Read More
CPL 2023: Powell joins Royals, Walsh moves to Tallawahs

CPL 2023: Powell joins Royals, Walsh moves to...

May 04, 2023

West Dem’ Secondary cops G.O.A.P.C Inter-Secondary school Tapeball title

West Dem’ Secondary cops G.O.A.P.C...

May 04, 2023

Arrival Day Four-A-Side football competition set for tomorrow May 5

Arrival Day Four-A-Side football competition set...

May 04, 2023

Wiruni, Sandhill to clash in finale

Wiruni, Sandhill to clash in finale

May 04, 2023

Clinical bowling gives Team Weekes edge heading into Day 2

Clinical bowling gives Team Weekes edge heading...

May 04, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Too little, too late

    Kaieteur News – The children writing the National Grade Six Assessment would wish that the examinations were held every... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]