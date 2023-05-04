West Dem’ Secondary cops G.O.A.P.C Inter-Secondary school Tapeball title

Kaieteur Sports – In the highly-contest finals of the Holy Family and G.O.A.P.C Inter-Secondary Schools Five-A-Side Knockout Tapeball cricket competition saw West Demerara Secondary meeting with Diamond Secondary on Monday at the Durban Park Tarmac.

West Demerara Secondary School defeated Diamond Secondary in the final to secure the Farfan & Mendes Limited and Friends’ Trophy. While Westminster Secondary copped third place; defeating North Georgetown Secondary by 7 wickets to win the Star Party Rental trophy.

On Monday, West Demerara batted first, posting 61 runs from their allotted 5 overs. Christopher Persaud top scored with a classy 23 runs. In reply, Diamond Secondary could only muster 49 runs from their 5 overs with Ashraf Alli top scored in a losing effort with 18 runs.

Meanwhile, in the third place playoff, Westminster Secondary battled with North Georgetown Secondary, North Georgetown opted to bat first; scoring 46 runs from their allotted 5 overs. Westminster later knocked off the runs in 3.5 overs, racing to 48-3 to claim the third place spot. Top scoring for Westminster was Andell Austin with a solid 19 runs.

The competition was organized by the G.O.A.P.C and Co-ordinated by James “Uprising” Lewis. Competition sponsors were Prem’s Electrical, R & T Taxi Service, Ishmael Joais Est. (Robb Street) and The Trophy Stall, Bourda.