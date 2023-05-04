Walk against Exxon ‘barefaced’ contract kicks off today

Kaieteur News – Activist, Ray Daggers will from today kick off a walk from Berbice to Essequibo against the oil contract the Guyana Government signed with ExxonMobil back in 2016.

The walk will start off at Crabwood Creek in Berbice at 09:00hrs. Born in Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, Daggers lived for quite some time overseas, but kept in touch with what was happening back home. Daggers said he was inspired to undertake the protest walk by the unrelenting efforts by Businessman and Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall, in fighting for a change to the Exxon contract. “Mr. Lall has been putting forth the facts and he has done so without any help from government agencies, but with the help of his staff, and he has been providing a great service to this nation,” Daggers said.

On the issue of government’s reluctance to renegotiate the Exxon contract, Daggers said, “When the government of a nation allows foreign corporation or foreign governments’ access to the people’s resources without their approval, it’s a hostile act and in the process of extracting those resources, if you destroy and pollute the environment, it’s another hostile act and both of these are treasonous.” Speaking about the walk, Daggers said it is to bring about awareness of what is to come. The walk commences on Thursday morning at 9:00am from Crabwood Creek. Daggers said every day he will endeavour to walk 26 miles and he is appealing on citizens to join him in the exercise. “We are not asking you to join us in the full journey, but you can walk with us through your villages, do a few miles with us and let us keep the up the fight,” Daggers said.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News Publisher and Advocate for a better oil deal, Glenn Lall, in throwing his support behind Daggers said he too will be on the walk. Lall has committed to walking for five miles each day. He commented, “For the past week, I have been mentioning something which is inspiring to me and I think it should be inspiring to all Guyanese. None of us should ever be prepared to perish as fools, let us be ready from now to prosper as true patriots. Let’s stand up for what is right and for what belongs to us.” Lall continued by saying, “if 65-year-old Daggers is ready to walk the walk across Guyana. I want to go beyond my talk and join him in this fight for a better Guyana and a better future for all.”

Lall said the 65-year-old has been listening to his radio programme ever since it began, which inspired him to take this giant first step. “This 65-year-old is beginning the walk in protest as to the barefacedness going on in this country with that Exxon Contract. He is demanding that it change and so am I, what about you?” he asked urging citizens to join the walk. Acknowledging that not everyone would be able to join the walk, Lall encouraged, “but at least the residents of Crabwood Creek and Skeldon can come out and join us on Thursday morning at 9am.” The walk will be live streamed, streaming on Facebook, and also on Kaieteur News and Radio Facebook pages.