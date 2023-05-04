Sophia man found dead in guest house, died of heart attack – autopsy

Kaieteur News – A post mortem examination (PME) conducted on 49-year-old Omar Ally, who was found dead in a city guest last week has revealed that he died from a heart attack.

Ally of Lot 221 Section ‘B’ Pattensen/Turkeyen, Georgetown, died on Friday April 28, in a room at Quamina Guest House located at Lot 126 Quamina Street, Georgetown. The man had visited the guest house in the company of his neighbour to have sexual intercourse, after which he reportedly collapsed and died.

The autopsy was conducted on Ally’s body on Wednesday by State Pathologist, Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary. The autopsy revealed that Ally died from a heart attack with a ruptured blood vessel. The police reported that Ally’s body was handed over to his relatives for burial.

CCTV footage had surfaced with the woman Ally checked into the guest house with, jumping through a window and escaping. The police’s initial report had stated that Ally died of unnatural causes. This prompted the woman, who has been identified as Keneisha Thomas to come forward to profess her innocence.

During an interview with journalist, Travis Chase, the woman gave her side of the ordeal and had stated that when the autopsy is completed she will turn herself into the police in the company of her lawyer. Thomas disclosed that she had been involved with Ally for about four years. According to her, given that Ally is married and is also her neighbour, they were frequent visitors to the Quamina Street Guest House and other similar places. The woman claimed that when they arrived at the guest house last Friday, Ally purchased three bottles of Banks Beer and two bottles of Guinness. She shared that while talking, Ally told her that he was not feeling well. Thomas said after they finished drinking and talking, they had sex. “After having sex now, while going to the bathroom, I went into the bathroom first. While bathing, he was waiting right at the bathroom door and all I hear is bladap when I look around, I see he lying on the toilet bowl panting for breath…,” the woman said.

She stated she then wrapped herself in a towel and ran to the receptionist area where she informed the receptionist what had happened. Thomas explained that after the receptionist told her she has to call the police and the ambulance, she responded, “no I can’t stay hay, this is meh neighbour husband…” She added that she was scared that’s why she jumped out of the window and escaped.

According to the receptionist, at 14:15 hours, she was in the receptionist’s area when the person that checked in with Ally rushed out of the room and told her that Ally had fallen and hit his head on the tile by the toilet area. As such, the receptionist accompanied the woman to the room, where she checked the toilet area and saw the deceased lying on the floor with blood oozing behind his head, his body was naked. The police reported that when the Guyana Fire Service ambulance arrived shortly after and Ally’s body was examined, the woman escaped by jumping out the south-eastern bedroom window within public view in a westerly direction along Quamina Street.