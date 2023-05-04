Seven Seas sponsored Archery Guyana’s National Indoor Championship 2023 deemed a resounding success

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana brought the curtains down on its Seven Seas National Indoor Championships 2023 on Sunday 30th April, 2023 at the National Gymnasium. This event kicked off with Ranking rounds held from Tuesday, 23rd to Friday 27thApril, 2023 at the same venue.

59 Archers representing various entities and clubs such as Archery Guyana, Pro-Archers Guyana, School of the Nations Archery Club, Qayyim Academy Archery and The Archery Guild participated in two divisions, namely Barebow and Recurve. After registration closed, the Competitions Committee placed participants in various categories which catered from Under-12 to Seniors 50+. Overall, there were twelve categories as the archers of all ages fought for the highest ranking scores.

The Final day saw some nail-biting moments as the day progressed. There were several upsets and a few 1-arrow shoot-offs between semi-finalists and finalists, with the crowd and the various supporting clubs cheering their archers.

Present at the Finals was Ms. Dileya Deonarine, Pharmacist/Brand Manager of the Seven Seas portfolio here in Guyana, who explained that their tailored range supports an active lifestyle focusing on the health of your bones, cartilage, muscles, and connective tissue. All these products start with Omega-3 & Glucosamine with the addition of Chondroitin, Calcium and Turmeric to suit your specific Joint Care needs.

Another feature of the Finals was the Inaugural BBQ Fund-raising event which saw a significant number of persons who turned up to witness the exciting finals at the same time.

Thanks were expressed by Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, President of Archery Guyana, for Seven Seas collaboration as a competition sponsor. It was particularly spectacular to see the turnout of family members, friends, well-wishers, spectators and members of the public who came out to experience the sport of Archery.

The competition concluded with the Medal ceremony presided over by President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon and Secretary-General of Archery Guyana, Mr. Nicholas Hing. Ms. Elizabeth Mason was present to also award special prizes to the winners of their products. Medals were presented by very distinguished persons present throughout the event and included Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, Deputy Director of Sport and President of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation Mr. Franklin Wilson, President of the Guyana Olympic Association Mr. Godfrey Munroe, Attorney-at-Law Mr. Andrew Pollard S.C., Secretary-General of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Association Mr. Roger Rogers and Former President of Archery Guyana, Mr. Mohamed Gamal Khan.

Thanks were expressed by Archery Guyana to Seven Seas for their continued collaboration as a competition sponsor. Special Thanks to the Management of Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc., Seven Seas and Oasis Water Sponsor, Guyana Beverages Inc. and its management as we move forward to promote the sport of Archery in Guyana.

The Board of Directors sincerely apologized to those persons who were unable to receive their BBQ in time. The Board however wishes to once again thank members of the public who demonstrated understanding, compassion and true support of Archery to relax, enjoy the complimentary water and Altitude energy drinks, thanks to Mr. Samuel Arjoon and his Team at Guyana Beverages Inc. and leave with their BBQ, complimentary Seven Seas Vitamins and other giveaways from Seven Seas and an understanding as to Archery to maybe next time return as a competitor.

Those persons who were unable to stay because of other commitments and indicated they were donating their tickets, the Board wishes to report that these boxes of food were duly donated to St Ann’s Orphanage in Thomas Street, Georgetown and were well-received.

The Board of Directors also wish to extend thanks to the Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport, the Honourable Mr. Charles Ramson Jnr., Director of Sport Mr. Steve Ninvalle, the National Sports Commission and Facility Supervisor Mr. Linden Johnson for making the venue available. Thanks to Mr. David Fernandes of Bounty Farms Inc, Mr. Shameer Mohamed of Royal Chicken, and Mr. Nafeez Hakh of Abdool Hakh & Sons Rice Milling Complex producers of Irie Grainz.

The official Results were as follows:

Medalists by events