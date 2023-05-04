President Ali off to for King Charles coronation

Latest update May 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 04, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – President Dr Irfaan Ali departed Guyana on Wednesday for the United Kingdom to attend the Coronation of His Majesty The King, to be held on Saturday 6th May, 2023.
The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. At the event, His Majesty King Charles III will be crowned alongside The Queen Consort. While in the United Kingdom, President Ali will also engage in several meetings with global leaders.
Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.
