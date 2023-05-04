‘Lethem man’ kills miner over girl, 16

Kaieteur News – A miner known as ‘Lethem Man’ from Annai Village, Region Nine, on Monday killed another man over a 16-year-old girl, at Jaw Bone Backdam, North West District (NWD), Region One.

The dead man was identified as Kwasi Mitchell, age 24, of Hyde Park Timerhi, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Mitchell was reportedly stabbed around 02:00hrs to his left side chest, while he was sleeping with ‘Lethem Man’s girlfriend in his hammock.

Police said that girl shared a relationship with both men but lives with ‘Lethem Man’ at his camp in the backdam.

At around 00:30hrs on May 1, ‘Lethem Man’ and the girl got into an argument. She reportedly left the camp during the misunderstanding and made her way over to Mitchell’s camp to spend the rest of the morning with him in his hammock.

She recalled to police that she was awakened around 02:00hrs with a blow to the head from ‘Lethem Man’. As she got up from the hammock, ‘Lethem Man’ stabbed Mitchell twice with a ‘sharp object’.

Mitchell then reportedly ran away from his camp but collapsed to the ground at Jaw Bone Landing. Persons there picked him up and took him to the Baramita Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, according to police, ‘Lethem Man’ did not get a chance to escape because he was apprehended before handing him over to the police.

‘Lethem Man’ has since admitted to killing Mitchell.