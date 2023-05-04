Latest update May 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘Lethem man’ kills miner over girl, 16

May 04, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A miner known as ‘Lethem Man’ from Annai Village, Region Nine, on Monday killed another man over a 16-year-old girl, at Jaw Bone Backdam, North West District (NWD), Region One.

The dead man was identified as Kwasi Mitchell, age 24, of Hyde Park Timerhi, East Bank Demerara (EBD).  Mitchell was reportedly stabbed around 02:00hrs to his left side chest, while he was sleeping with ‘Lethem Man’s girlfriend in his hammock.

Police said that girl shared a relationship with both men but lives with ‘Lethem Man’ at his camp in the backdam.

At around 00:30hrs on May 1, ‘Lethem Man’ and the girl got into an argument. She reportedly left the camp during the misunderstanding and made her way over to Mitchell’s camp to spend the rest of the morning with him in his hammock.

She recalled to police that she was awakened around 02:00hrs with a blow to the head from ‘Lethem Man’. As she got up from the hammock, ‘Lethem Man’ stabbed Mitchell twice with a ‘sharp object’.

Mitchell then reportedly ran away from his camp but collapsed to the ground at Jaw Bone Landing. Persons there picked him up and took him to the Baramita Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, according to police, ‘Lethem Man’ did not get a chance to escape because he was apprehended before handing him over to the police.

‘Lethem Man’ has since admitted to killing Mitchell.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Seven Seas sponsored Archery Guyana’s National Indoor Championship 2023 deemed a resounding success

Seven Seas sponsored Archery Guyana’s National Indoor Championship...

May 04, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana brought the curtains down on its Seven Seas National Indoor Championships 2023 on Sunday 30th April, 2023 at the National Gymnasium. This event kicked off with...
Read More
CPL 2023: Powell joins Royals, Walsh moves to Tallawahs

CPL 2023: Powell joins Royals, Walsh moves to...

May 04, 2023

West Dem’ Secondary cops G.O.A.P.C Inter-Secondary school Tapeball title

West Dem’ Secondary cops G.O.A.P.C...

May 04, 2023

Arrival Day Four-A-Side football competition set for tomorrow May 5

Arrival Day Four-A-Side football competition set...

May 04, 2023

Wiruni, Sandhill to clash in finale

Wiruni, Sandhill to clash in finale

May 04, 2023

Clinical bowling gives Team Weekes edge heading into Day 2

Clinical bowling gives Team Weekes edge heading...

May 04, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Too little, too late

    Kaieteur News – The children writing the National Grade Six Assessment would wish that the examinations were held every... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]