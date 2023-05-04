Int’l press body condemns smear campaign against local journalists

– flags blackout on post-cabinet briefings, lack of proper access to public information

Kaieteur News – Reporters without Borders (RSF) an international non-profit and non-governmental organisation with the stated aim of safeguarding the right to freedom of information has condemned the harassment and intimidation of journalists in Guyana through online targeting by political operatives purportedly associated with the governing People’s Progressive Party/ Civic.

The statement by RSF comes weeks after handlers for the Facebook page, “Live in Guyana,” attacked the professional integrity of both Kaieteur News’ Senior Journalist, Davina Bagot and President of the Guyana Press Association, Nazima Ragubir.

The GPA had issued a statement condemning the attacks while stating that it remains in contact with several regional and international organisations and has placed its concerns for the safety of journalists in Guyana as a major concern. The GPA said that the association had urged for international assistance to “fight this harassment of media operatives in Guyana.”

In a statement coinciding with World Press Freedom Day, Executive Director of RSF US Bureau, Clayton Weimers called for the Guyana Government to reform its practices to give proper access to public information. The RSF Executive noted that journalists in Guyana continue to encounter pushback from the government and supporters of the ruling party in their work. He said that this includes exclusion from routine press briefings from the administration and intimidation tactics.

“Members of the press should be respected and free from scare tactics in their jobs, especially in a signatory country of the Media Freedom Coalition,” Weimers said in the statement.

The RSF statement recounted the recent incidents of harassment and intimidation reported by the press. The statement outlined that on 31 March, President Irfaan Ali gave a press conference where journalists were forced to sit among the public and verbally intimidated while asking questions, particularly when bringing up certain topics like oil. The crowd was largely composed of vocal supporters of Ali’s party and the meeting was more like a rally, the RSF statement read.

After the event, Kaieteur News journalist Davina Bagot was harassed on the Facebook page “Live in Guyana” in what the Guyana Press Association calls an “attack.” They argue this behaviour could eventually lead to physical aggression against Bagot or other media workers.

As such, the RSF Executive Director said that, “Whether directly attacking the media or encouraging supporters to do so with a wink and a nod, President Ali is putting journalists at risk for simply doing their jobs. President Ali’s administration must take action to ensure all journalists are safe to do their jobs. This includes holding to account party supporters who intimidate members of the press.

Further, it was noted that the Guyana Chronicle, which is owned by the government, has published several articles critical of the press association, especially its president, Nazima Raghubir. “This exemplifies a larger issue that the government controls many of the media outlets in the small country and tries to silence those who criticise the administration,” the international body stated.

Added to the measure of control exercised by the government, RSF noted that there have been no cabinet press briefings since August 2020 after President Ali took office. According to RSF, Guyana is one of 51 members of the Media Freedom Coalition, which advocates for media freedom and the protection of journalists. However, the country is ranked 34th out of 180 countries in RSF’s 2022 World Press Freedom Index.