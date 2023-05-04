Cummings Lodge house goes up in flames after garbage fire left unattended

Kaieteur News – Sixty-year-old Haimwantie Singh is now left counting her losses after a fire on Tuesday night destroyed her Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown home.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), on Tuesday at around 19:00hrs they responded to a report of a house on fire at Lot 734, Sixth Field, Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme.

Water tenders from the Central, Alberttown and Campbellville fire stations were dispatched to the location where the structure on fire was a one-flat wooden building.

The Fire Service reported that according to findings, the fire was as a result of Singh burning rubbish, that she left unattended which subsequently spread to the house, destroying it.

Kaieteur News understands that as a result of the fire, two houses were affected, one located

in the same yard as Singh and the other at Lot 733, Sixth Field Cummings Lodge.

The GFS shared that due to radiated heat from Singh’s house, three black tanks and 1 meter of PVC guttering were also destroyed.

As the investigation into the fire is ongoing, and the Guyana Fire Service said it continues to advise citizens to never leave garbage or grass fires unattended, as these fires can quickly get out of hand.

The GFS advised that the following steps can be taken in preventing and controlling grass and garbage fires: Desist from openly burning grass and garbage, find other safe means of garbage disposal, as it relates to land clearing, report large grass and garbage fires to the fire department, do not throw cigarette or cigar butts on the ground or out of a vehicle, dispose of them properly, and make sure they are completely extinguished, parents should emphasize to their children the dangers of playing with fire, as some grass fires are started by children who have no idea how quickly flames can grow and spread.

Also persons should keep a shovel, bucket of water, fire extinguisher, or other fire suppression tools on hand to put out fires if they occur or get out of hand.