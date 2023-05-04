Cummings Lodge house goes up in flames after garbage fire left unattended

Latest update May 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 04, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Sixty-year-old Haimwantie Singh is now left counting her losses after a fire on Tuesday night destroyed her Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown home.
According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), on Tuesday at around 19:00hrs they responded to a report of a house on fire at Lot 734, Sixth Field, Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme.
Water tenders from the Central, Alberttown and Campbellville fire stations were dispatched to the location where the structure on fire was a one-flat wooden building.
The Fire Service reported that according to findings, the fire was as a result of Singh burning rubbish, that she left unattended which subsequently spread to the house, destroying it.
Kaieteur News understands that as a result of the fire, two houses were affected, one located
in the same yard as Singh and the other at Lot 733, Sixth Field Cummings Lodge.
The GFS shared that due to radiated heat from Singh’s house, three black tanks and 1 meter of PVC guttering were also destroyed.
As the investigation into the fire is ongoing, and the Guyana Fire Service said it continues to advise citizens to never leave garbage or grass fires unattended, as these fires can quickly get out of hand.
The GFS advised that the following steps can be taken in preventing and controlling grass and garbage fires: Desist from openly burning grass and garbage, find other safe means of garbage disposal, as it relates to land clearing, report large grass and garbage fires to the fire department, do not throw cigarette or cigar butts on the ground or out of a vehicle, dispose of them properly, and make sure they are completely extinguished, parents should emphasize to their children the dangers of playing with fire, as some grass fires are started by children who have no idea how quickly flames can grow and spread.
Also persons should keep a shovel, bucket of water, fire extinguisher, or other fire suppression tools on hand to put out fires if they occur or get out of hand.
Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.
May 04, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana brought the curtains down on its Seven Seas National Indoor Championships 2023 on Sunday 30th April, 2023 at the National Gymnasium. This event kicked off with...
May 04, 2023
May 04, 2023
May 04, 2023
May 04, 2023
May 04, 2023
Kaieteur News – The children writing the National Grade Six Assessment would wish that the examinations were held every... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]