CPL 2023: Powell joins Royals, Walsh moves to Tallawahs

Latest update May 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 04, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Rovman Powell has been traded to the Barbados Royals ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in a move that sees Hayden Walsh moving the other way to join the Jamaica Tallawahs.
Powell, the West Indies T20 captain, led the Tallawahs to their third CPL title in 2023 and has scored 1337 runs for the franchise since first joining them in 2016.
Walsh leaves the Royals having played for the franchise since 2019, claiming the Player of the Tournament title in his first year with the Barbados team. As an experienced leg spin bowler with international pedigree he will be a valuable addition to the Tallawahs squad.
The Republic Bank CPL draft show will be broadcast in late June 2023 with the tournament set to get underway on August 16, 2023. (CPL)
